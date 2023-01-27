ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin

They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy

Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy

Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
Dog walkers in New York are making over $100,000 per year

Have you ever thought about making extra money as a dog walker? Well dog walkers in New York City are actually making over $100,000 per year!. Recently, we wrote about a former New York teacher who quit their job to be a dog walker. They went from a salary of just under $40,000 per year as a teacher, to making over $100,000 walking dogs. If that doesn’t make you consider becoming a dog walker, perhaps nothing well. But, his is not an isolated story. In fact, it seems that there are a number of dog walkers in New York who are making over $100,000 per year taking care of dogs.
Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials

Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’

New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route

NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
