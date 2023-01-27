Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
First City to Use Electricity in USA and the Impact of Its Widespread Use
Electricity was first used in the United States of America in the late 19th century. The first city to use electricity was New York City, which began using electric power in 1882 to light its streets.
NYC forces all city employees to undergo radical critical race theory training: 'Really unfair'
New York City launched a mandatory critical race theory-inspired 'equity' training for all employees which accused America of being systemically racist.
To honor Staten Island Vietnam War hero, two West Brighton taverns will snap handcuffs at bar foot rails to laud Marine Corps major | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fifty-five years ago — on Jan. 31, 1968 — at Hue City, South Vietnam, while trying to reinforce the Military Assistance Command Headquarters there, a U.S. Marine Corps major from Staten Island became a hero. Walter Michael Murphy Jr.. who grew up in...
Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin
They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
longisland.com
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy
Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
yonkerstimes.com
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy
Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
Dog walkers in New York are making over $100,000 per year
Have you ever thought about making extra money as a dog walker? Well dog walkers in New York City are actually making over $100,000 per year!. Recently, we wrote about a former New York teacher who quit their job to be a dog walker. They went from a salary of just under $40,000 per year as a teacher, to making over $100,000 walking dogs. If that doesn’t make you consider becoming a dog walker, perhaps nothing well. But, his is not an isolated story. In fact, it seems that there are a number of dog walkers in New York who are making over $100,000 per year taking care of dogs.
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials
Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’
New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
NBC New York
Tyre Nichols Protest Crowds Flood NYC Streets, Hundreds Fill Washington Square Park
No arrests had been reported in connection with New York City protests over Tyre Nichols' deadly Memphis beating as of early Sunday, marking another night of what by accounts thus far suggest to be a peaceful series of demonstrations by a nation still trying to come to process the events they watched unfold on police bodycam footage.
railfan.com
Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route
NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
Comments / 1