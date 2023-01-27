Read full article on original website
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies took a report of a burglary Saturday evening from the 21000 block of Route B in Pettis County. The burglary happened that morning, and the investigation continues. Last Tuesday afternoon, Deputies took a report...
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police tout the success of their Drone Unit
The Sedalia Police Department is touting the success of its Drone Unit. Sedalia Police recently assisted the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic incident, possibly involving a gun. Officers located footprints in the snow leading from the residence to a nearby tree line. Officers used the drone to fly over the tree line and locate the suspect.
Homeless Man Arrested For Harassment By SPD
On Saturday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect.
One arrested, one shot near Cosmo Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at a trailer park near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they arrested...
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
Three Injured in Pettis County Collision
Three people were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 GMC truck, driven by 21-year-old Carsen S. Gerke of Windsor, was Missouri 52, west of Route B around 2 a.m., when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck an eastbound 1993 Ford truck, driven by 42-year-old Thomas S. West of Clinton.
Jury trial scheduled for Columbia man accused of selling fatal dose of heroin
A jury trial is scheduled for a Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was scheduled earlier this month for a jury trial to begin April 18. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim fatally overdosed. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
Traffic Stop Leads to Chase, Arrest of Suspect on I-70
Last Friday morning, Sedalia Police attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Edward D. Ebert, 52, of Kansas City, failed to stop. SPD initiated a pursuit, which was later terminated. A short time later, Pettis County Deputies were...
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
Missouri man dead, woman injured after head-on crash
CAMDEN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shaylin M. Torimino, 19, Climax Springs, was northbound on MO 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The Jeep crossed the center...
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business
Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business. The post Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
Man killed in Camden County crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash in Camden County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at MO 7, three quarters of a mile north of Bollinger Creek Road around 9:41 a.m. The crash happened when Shaylin...
One person injured during two-vehicle collision on JC's Southwest Boulevard
One person suffers moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson City’s south side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to Southwest Boulevard Saturday night around 6 p.m. Police say Kendra McElroy, 44, of Jefferson City, was attempting to turn onto Route C when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
