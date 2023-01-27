Read full article on original website
investing.com
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
investing.com
EU studying whether Big Tech should pay network costs -EU document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) will consult the technology and telecoms sectors on whether tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google, Meta and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) should subsidize network costs, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters on Tuesday. EU telecoms providers including Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGY), Orange,...
investing.com
Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports
Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
investing.com
Australia Dec retail spending nosedives in warning for economy
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales recorded the biggest drop in more than two years in December, as rising borrowing costs and sky-high inflation finally sank spending, an economic shock that may lessen the need for much more policy tightening. Retail sales fell 3.9% in December from November, after 11...
investing.com
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
investing.com
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON (Reuters) -More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat. Total insolvencies rose to 22,109 in 2022, their highest since the global financial crisis...
investing.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter Applies for US Payment Regulatory License
Elon Musk’s Twitter Applies for US Payment Regulatory License. Elon Musk’s Twitter has started applying for a license to operate a regulated payments business in the US. Twitter is looking for an alternative source of revenue alongside advertising. Musk had earlier hinted at his plans to offer fintech...
investing.com
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
investing.com
Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
investing.com
EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
investing.com
U.S. stops granting export licenses for China's Huawei - sources
(Reuters) - The Biden administration has stopped approving licenses for U.S. companies to export most items to China's Huawei, according to three people familiar with the matter. Huawei has faced U.S. export restrictions around items for 5G and other technologies for several years, but officials in the U.S. Department of...
investing.com
China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday. Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion...
investing.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
investing.com
Factbox-Chinese chipmakers caught in U.S.-China tech spat
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's semiconductor industry has become a key target of the United States, which has imposed a slew of export restrictions targeting several parts of the country's chip sector supply chain as it bids to slow its rival's technological advancement. While Beijing has ploughed vast sums of money...
investing.com
Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook
Investing.com -- With little fanfare, delegates to the 23-nation coalition of oil producers called OPEC+ will plug their laptops next week into a Zoom meeting they hold at least once every two months. The proceedings typically yield in ayes all around to whatever’s planned by the Saudis and Russians who...
