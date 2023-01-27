ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV)-- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. LVMPD said Denise Garcia-Garcia, 22, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Authorities said she was last seen on Monday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

DROPICANA: Interstate 15 reopens near Las Vegas Strip after weekend closure

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Interstate 15 has reopened near the Las Vegas Strip following the weekend-long closure to accommodate the construction work tied to the ongoing "Dropicana" project. The freeway was closed starting Friday night between Flamingo and Russell roads and was back open ahead of schedule Monday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

