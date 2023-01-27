Read full article on original website
Mississippi's Reeves seeks income tax elimination in state of the state address
(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday night, calling for the abolition of the state's income tax and bragging about the state's $4 billion budget surplus and education gains. The Republican will be running for reelection in 2023 and delivered his address from the steps of the state Capitol. "In 2003, Mississippi was among the worst performers when it came to...
State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature...
WLBT
Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Hearing held on Mississippi’s struggling healthcare system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a hearing on the state’s struggling healthcare system. Legislators heard from healthcare experts on the impact diversity can have in Mississippi hospitals. With so few Black physicians working in the state, healthcare experts believe prioritizing representation could have a positive impact. “Communities engage with individuals […]
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: artist helping Mississippians with disabilities
JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Harmon, executive director ofArt For All Mississippi, holds a weekly art class for people suffering from mental or physical disabilities and even for older folks. From people living with autism to schizophrenia, the class is designed to help people socialize and learn new skills. Harmon...
mageenews.com
Statement from Casey Phillips, Senior Advisor for the Delbert Hosemann Campaign
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Statement from Casey Phillips, Senior Advisor for the Delbert Hosemann Campaign. Jackson, Miss.—The following is attributable to Casey Phillips, senior advisor...
Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs
Merit Health Central’s chief executive officer David Henry is leaving the south Jackson hospital to take the helm at Merit Health Madison following the reduction and relocation of many of the hospital’s services to the company’s suburban facilities like Merit Health River Oaks. He began in the new role Monday. When reached by phone last […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
STEPPING UP TO SERVE: Good Samaritan, Volunteers Help Give Brookhaven Animal Shelter Face Lift
Brookhaven Animal Rescue League posted about a former Brookhaven resident and father and son doing something amazing for their shelter. David Magee, a former Brookhaven resident, generously provided funding to help BARL with some kennel updates that they had desperately been needing. Phase 1 of the kennel updates was completed...
Plan to repair Mississippi water system released
The interim manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city released a new financial plan Friday to change the way Jackson bills for water and spend hundreds of millions of federal relief funds paying down the system’s debt.
biloxinewsevents.com
Electric car company speaks out against MS bill nearing passage
A bill quickly making its way through the Mississippi Legislature could make it harder for electric car companies to sell their products in the state. House Bill 401 would prevent car companies from operating their own brick-and-mortar locations within the state, requiring them to do so through an independent dealer or franchisee.
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announces new partnership agreement with Releaf App and the University of Miss.-NCCRE
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is proud to announce a collaborative agreement with the University of Mississippi and the Releaf App. For many decades, robust research-based data collection and analysis of medical cannabis outcomes have been lacking. This new research program will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and, most importantly, patients by providing evidence of what products may work best for certain debilitating medical conditions and much more. With their participation, Mississippi patients, research sponsors, and dispensaries can help Mississippi make history by participating in medical cannabis research studies.
biloxinewsevents.com
Health Department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
About 1,700 Mississippians have their license to purchase medical marijuana, but are businesses ready to serve them? This Mississippi Today investigation found that the medical marijuana office is disorganized. #shorts.
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
thegazebogazette.com
MDMR joins Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) has joined the Foundation for Mississippi, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks following a board vote at the Foundation’s January meeting. The Foundation was formed to augment the State of Mississippi’s efforts to ensure the conservation and enhancement of the state’s fish and wildlife...
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
U.S. Congress honors killed coastal Mississippi officers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – A pair of killed Bay St. Louis officers were honored by Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation on Friday, Jan. 27. Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed early Dec. 14 while responding to a call for a welfare check at a Motel 6. House Resolution 63, introduced […]
