The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is proud to announce a collaborative agreement with the University of Mississippi and the Releaf App. For many decades, robust research-based data collection and analysis of medical cannabis outcomes have been lacking. This new research program will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and, most importantly, patients by providing evidence of what products may work best for certain debilitating medical conditions and much more. With their participation, Mississippi patients, research sponsors, and dispensaries can help Mississippi make history by participating in medical cannabis research studies.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO