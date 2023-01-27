Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Police release statement about former Mississippi deputy found bound, shot outside church hundreds of mile from home
The story surrounding a former deputy and resident of Vicksburg who was found shot and bound near a church several hundred miles away in Gulfport, unfolded last week. The Vicksburg Police Department released its first statement about the Mike Ouzts case to The Post on Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Mike...
Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Jackson murder case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Andante Nelson and an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened in 2018. Police said Nelson pulled up to his home on Utah Street when he was fatally shot multiple times on May 12, 2019. He had just gotten home from a Mother’s Day […]
Covington Police: Mom illegally took child who needs meds
Louisiana State Police have issued what they call “a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory” on behalf of the Covington Police Department. Troopers are helping in the search for “8-year-old, Jett Gremillion, who is missing.”
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
an17.com
DA: "Thirty-five years is a long time for justice" as Judge sentences Reed to life behind bars
AMITE---Today, the man convicted in the nearly 40-year-old cold case of the murder of Selonia S. Reed was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole by Honorable Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Reginald L. Reed was arrested...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
WAPT
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
wbrz.com
Man found shot to death near crashed vehicle in New Orleans neighborhood Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death near a crashed vehicle in the Algiers neighborhood late Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV it responded to a report of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive in Algiers just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
brproud.com
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
Comments / 0