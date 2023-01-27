ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Jackson murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Andante Nelson and an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened in 2018. Police said Nelson pulled up to his home on Utah Street when he was fatally shot multiple times on May 12, 2019. He had just gotten home from a Mother’s Day […]
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
ARABI, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-AMFM

One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
METAIRIE, LA
WAPT

Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy