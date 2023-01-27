Read full article on original website
WLBT
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chatom Police made an unexpected discovery after getting a call from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “They were coming over into our jurisdiction to see if they could retrieve some items that a corrections officer stated that she had...
vicksburgnews.com
Two from Vicksburg arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of marijuana
Two Vicksburg residents were arrested in Arkansas with over 9 lbs of Marijuana. On Friday, Jan. 27th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Desha County Sheriff’s Deputy Reshawn Bledsoe made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 one mile south of Dumas, Arkansas. Upon approaching the vehicle and...
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested After Female Shot Inside Vehicle In Greenville
On Tuesday, January 24, patrol officers with the Greenville Police Department were flagged down in the area of Union and 9th Streets in reference to a shot person. Officers made contact with a 22-year-old female inside a gray vehicle that appeared to have been shot. The officers escorted the female to the Emergency Room entrance while detaining a man who was also inside the vehicle.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Information In Recent Shootings
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is requesting help from the public regarding recent shootings that have occurred throughout the Holmes County area. These shootings have resulted in deaths in some cases. They have also caused serious bodily injuries and damage to homes and vehicles in the area. Anyone with...
Yazoo City aldermen want pay increase
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – If passed, an ordinance amendment would provide a salary increase for the Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Yazoo Herald reported the current ordinance states that the aldermen receive $2,179.67 per month. An amendment to the ordinance would increase that amount to $2,513 per month. The change would […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter
A Greenville man pleads guilty to manslaughter. With a jury pool drawn from across Washington County and ready to hear his case, 32-year-old Ellison Lafayette chose to plead guilty to causing the death of 51-year-old William Taylor. Circuit Judge Richard Smith accepted Lafayette’s guilty plea to the charge of Manslaughter and withheld sentencing until a later date.
deltanews.tv
BAD DEAL THE UMMC PAPERS
GREENWOOD - The Delta News and The Taxpayers Channel have an answer to the question that has plagued The Delta for months.... What REALLY caused the deal to save the Greenwood-Leflore hospital to fall apart? Now, we know. The Taxpayers Channel has finally obtained the once-secret papers that described the...
Holmes County singers to perform at Carnegie Hall
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall. Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents. […]
Arkansas-Pine Bluff outscores Mississippi Valley State University
Sophomore Maya Peat and the Lady Lions keep the winning momentum after today's win against MVSU. The post Arkansas-Pine Bluff outscores Mississippi Valley State University appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
