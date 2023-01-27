ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ Spotlight

Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home

Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey

I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
STANHOPE, NJ
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023

MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Glen Rock: Victim's Name Not Yet Released

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Monday morning in the area of Lincoln Avenue, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue in Glen Rock this morning, January 30, at approximately 6:38 a.m.  The pedestrian involved in this crash has died; the decedent's name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, according to a press release. The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Glen Rock Police Department under the direction of Chief Dean Ackermann. No additional information is available at this time.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer visits locally owned “Jersey Shirts and Designs” in Sussex County

ANDOVER, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) recently visited locally-owned small business Jersey Shirts and Designs and met with the store’s owner Kim DeCarlo and her daughter, Brittany. Jersey Shirts and Designs, located at 473 Route 206 South in Andover, specializes in completely custom screen...
ANDOVER, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Joe Manganiello Spotted at The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona

Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.
VERONA, NJ
New York Post

Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin

They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tapinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
HOLMDEL, NJ

