Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home
Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified. Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey
I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Suspect threw Molotov cocktail at NJ synagogue's front door: Police
Bloomfield police are looking for this person suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in New Jersey. The suspect, who was shown in surveillance footage wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, fled down the driveway after throwing the makeshift explosive. [ more › ]
Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023
MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Alternating single-lane travel at Milford-Montague toll bridge’s New Jersey approach Jan. 31-Feb. 2
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Limited travel restrictions are scheduled in the vicinity of Milford-Montague (Route 206) Toll Bridge 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, to Thursday, February 2, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Alternating single lane travel patterns controlled by flaggers...
Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Glen Rock: Victim's Name Not Yet Released
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Monday morning in the area of Lincoln Avenue, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue in Glen Rock this morning, January 30, at approximately 6:38 a.m. The pedestrian involved in this crash has died; the decedent's name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, according to a press release. The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Glen Rock Police Department under the direction of Chief Dean Ackermann. No additional information is available at this time.
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
Head-On Crash Causes Injuries, Fluid Spill On Morris County Bridge
A head-on crash caused minor injuries and damaged a stone bridge in Morris County on Monday night, requiring a follow-up structural assessment, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash on the bridge over the South Branch of the Raritan River at Schooley's Mountain Road. The...
Gottheimer visits locally owned “Jersey Shirts and Designs” in Sussex County
ANDOVER, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) recently visited locally-owned small business Jersey Shirts and Designs and met with the store’s owner Kim DeCarlo and her daughter, Brittany. Jersey Shirts and Designs, located at 473 Route 206 South in Andover, specializes in completely custom screen...
Joe Manganiello Spotted at The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona
Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.
Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin
They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
5-Year-Old Child Found Shivering In PJs On Busy Hasbrouck Heights Street Corner
A child in her pajamas was found alone and shivering on a busy Hasbrouck Heights street corner Friday morning, authorities said.Officers responding to multiple calls on Jan. 27 found the unaccompanied 5-year-old at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John…
