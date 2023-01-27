An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO