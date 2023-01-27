Read full article on original website
The World’s Most Crooked Street: An Iowa Road Trip Like No Other
I remember riding to the Wisconsin Dells when I was a kid and being enamored with the windy roads. A vivid memory I have to this day is watching my mom as she traversed back into the RV we borrowed from my Aunt Kathy as my dad hit the gas around the tight corners.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
PHOTOS: A Look Inside El Compita’s New Davenport Location
To say the least, I'm super excited to be writing this article. My favorite Mexican restaurant in the Quad Cities has doubled in size by adding a second location in Davenport. El Compita Mexican Restaurant has two locations that serve up delicious authentic Mexican food paired pairs with great service and a friendly atmosphere.
Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
15 Best Things to Do in The Quad Cities
Quad Cities is a relatively small yet thriving urban region between Iowa and Illinois. Despite its name, the region consists of five cities along the Mississippi River. Within Iowa are the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, while Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline are situated in Illinois. According to the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
Bettendorf chef takes top prize at IPPA 36th annual Taste event
A lesser-known cut of pork challenged competing chefs during the 36th annual Taste event, hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Taste kicked off the week of Iowa Pork Congress, which ran through Thursday, Jan. 26 in Des Moines. Chef Nicolas Lopez, with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, took first place—or...
Police chiefs condemn fatal beating in Memphis
The police chiefs in Macomb and Galesburg are condemning the conduct of officers in Memphis, Tenn., who were involved in the deadly beating of a 29-year old Black man during a traffic stop. Memphis police officers stopped Tyre Nichols on suspicion of reckless driving last month. They used a stun...
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
UPDATE: I-80, I-74 reopened after traffic snarls
UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:33 p.m.) The Iowa DOT reported the area between exit 284, County Road Y40 and I-280, has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:27 p.m.) Eastbound Interstate 74 between the Middle Road and Locust Street exits has reopened after a crash. UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:20 p.m.) […]
