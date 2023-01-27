Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
iheart.com
Nebraska Park Controlled Burn Scheduled
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is letting the public know that crews are scheduled to burn tree and brush piles on the west side of Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Tuesday. Game and Parks says the burn will be conducted in conjunction with local fire departments. Ash Hollow...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska DHHS posts new statewide data about RSV and the flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New data is out from the State of Nebraska about the respiratory illness RSV and Influenza. We learned today Emergency Department visits continue to go down. Those who have gone done now every reporting week this year so far. At the beginning of the month, there...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever
Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
kcur.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
Plan to transfer $14M from environmental trust slammed
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former...
News Channel Nebraska
Bill to expand cottage foods, before Nebraska Legislature's Ag Committee
BEATRICE – A bill that would ease restrictions on home-based cottage food businesses was before the Nebraska Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, Tuesday. Senator Tom Brandt of Plymouth sponsors LB 321, which proposes some changes to the original bill in 2019 that authorized cottage food businesses. Such businesses include those that sell items such as pastries, jams, jellies and pickles, sold directly to consumers.
New prison, 1,500 more beds recommended in Nebraska report
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
North Platte Telegraph
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Packing an Arctic punch with another small chance for snow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keep those heavy winter coats, hats and gloves at the ready! The Arctic frigid air and breezy conditions will make for very cold wind chills over the next few days. Plus, we will see the small chance for some light snow showers or flurries through Monday. Western Nebraska will see another chance for snow on Sunday.
Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Neb. teacher shortage
LINCOLN — Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said...
KSNB Local4
Aiming for the freezing mark
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer this week...but not tonight. Under clear skies, temperatures will drop through the teens and into the the single digits across the state with wind chill values in the 5 to 15 below zero range. There should be no shortage of sunshine...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0