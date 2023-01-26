Read full article on original website
Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
wisr680.com
Local Resident and Organization Recognized
A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
butlerradio.com
Butler City To Remove A Longtime Debt
A longtime debt will soon come off the books for the City of Butler. At their Thursday night meeting, Council approved a payment in the amount of nearly $224,000 to Computershare Trust Company for debt service connected to the City’s 2005 general obligation bonds. These bonds were refinanced in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Report: North Allegheny School District sees increase in students, families utilizing mental health services
More families are taking advantage of mental health services at North Allegheny, according to a report by the district’s student wellness and safety committee presented Jan. 18 to the school board. There has been a slight, but overall, increase in the number of students utilizing Glade Run Lutheran Services...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
venangoextra.com
Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
Pittsburgh Public Schools files lawsuits against social media companies
PITTSBURGH — Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are all being taken to court by Pittsburgh Public Schools over the alleged harm they have done to the mental health of students. Health experts say too much time spent on social media apps can cause harm. “96% of teenagers are on...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Sheetz to review 'smile policy'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is coming under fire for its so-called "smile policy."The company says people with bad teeth are not qualified to work at Sheetz, but now it says it is reviewing that policy.According to Business Insider, Sheetz's employee handbook says applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."As for employees who run into dental issues, they have 90 days to solve them or find a new job, according to the report. Sheetz says it's important for employees to "display a pleasant, full and complete smile" for interactions with customers and coworkers. But former employees told Business Insider that they felt the policy is disgusting and classist.In response to Business Insider's questions, Sheetz said it's going to review its "smile policy" to make sure it is "aligned with Sheetz's commitment to foster a culture of respect."
Several exciting new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership
For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
wmmr.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
tourcounsel.com
The Waterfront | Shopping mall in Homestead, Pennsylvania
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Pennsylvania. On this occasion, we suggest you visit the shopping center, The Waterfront, an ideal place to buy everything you need, thanks to its wide variety of department stores and boutiques of local and well-known brands. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls,...
cranberryeagle.com
Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp. to be widened
Motorists who dislike the congestion on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township will be hung up even more this construction season, but the end result will be a wider highway with better traffic flow. The state Department of Transportation confirmed that Route 68 between Meridian Road and Stevenson Road will be...
Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents
A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
