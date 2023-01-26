BATON ROUGE, La. — Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are set to flood the Capitol building starting Monday seeking to find a solution to the state's ongoing insurance crisis. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called for a special legislative session to start from Jan 30 and end no later than Feb. 5. Thousands of homeowners in the state were left searching for new insurance after several companies ceased providing coverage after damage from hurricanes in recent years.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO