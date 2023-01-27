The Delaware State Police have arrested two people for breaking into a Lewes home after troopers responded to a burglary in progress on Sunday night. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 10:12 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court in Lewes regarding subjects who were attempting to break into a residence. The homeowner was not present at the time, but on his security camera he saw a male holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived and saw that a screen door and screen window had been cut and a glass window had been shattered. Once troopers and State Police Aviation established a perimeter, the homeowner reported that he could see two suspects inside of his garage. A short time later, two males walked out of the front door wearing face coverings. Troopers attempted to detain one of the suspects at the scene, but he physically resisted arrest. The 17-year-old was taken into custody after a brief struggle, and troopers recovered a large knife that had been concealed in his pocket. The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Nathan Lagimoniere, was taken into custody without incident.

LEWES, DE ・ 8 HOURS AGO