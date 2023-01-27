ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townsquaredelaware.com

Troopers Arrest Two After Responding to Burglary in Progress

The Delaware State Police have arrested two people for breaking into a Lewes home after troopers responded to a burglary in progress on Sunday night. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 10:12 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court in Lewes regarding subjects who were attempting to break into a residence. The homeowner was not present at the time, but on his security camera he saw a male holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived and saw that a screen door and screen window had been cut and a glass window had been shattered. Once troopers and State Police Aviation established a perimeter, the homeowner reported that he could see two suspects inside of his garage. A short time later, two males walked out of the front door wearing face coverings. Troopers attempted to detain one of the suspects at the scene, but he physically resisted arrest. The 17-year-old was taken into custody after a brief struggle, and troopers recovered a large knife that had been concealed in his pocket. The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Nathan Lagimoniere, was taken into custody without incident.
LEWES, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges

Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gray 2004 Ford Taurus turn onto South State Street from Banning Road. The driver failed to use his turn signal and committed several other moving violations on South State Street. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as Harold Hampton. The trooper smelled alcohol coming from Hampton’s breath and detected signs of impairment. Hampton was subsequently taken into custody without incident for DUI. A search of the Taurus led to the discovery of a handgun that was concealed under the front passenger seat. Computer checks showed that Hampton has two prior convictions for DUI and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
FELTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Felton Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 25-year-old Daeonna Chauka of Felton, Delaware. Chauka was last seen in the Felton area on January 29, 2023. Attempts to contact or locate Chauka have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Chauka is...
FELTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy