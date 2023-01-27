ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Winning Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off sold in Aiken

By Stephanie Hill
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjRBC_0kTSCvDJ00
A $250,000 Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off was purchased in Aiken.

The last ticket turned out to be a lucky one for one woman.

A woman purchased the last Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket in the display at the Palm Pantry No. 2 on Hampton Avenue and it resulted in her winning winning $250,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“Best surprise of my life,” the winner said in the press release from the S.C. Education Lottery. She added that she wasn't telling anyone she won.

Palm Pantry No. 2 in Aiken received a $2,500 commission for selling the ticket.

This isn't the first winning ticket sold in Aiken. In August 2022, a woman won $200,000 from a scratch-off. In April 2022, a $300,000 winning ticket was also sold in Aiken.

