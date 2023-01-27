Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deep Sea Fishing in PensacolamaltaPensacola, FL
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Explore Pensacola, Florida with Airbnb, A Wide Variety of Unique and Comfortable Lodging Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Related
KATV
Do not 'open the door and stick yo leg out' when sliding on ice, AR sheriff's office warns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As another round of winter precipitation is expected to hit our state Wednesday evening, one central Arkansas sheriff's office released a list warning drivers not to "open the door and stick yo leg out" if you happen to find yourself sliding on the ice. The...
Police searching for missing Sherwood man
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
Conway police working car crash on railroad crossing
Conway police said that they are working a crash that happened on a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon.
One man dead after Saturday morning collision in Pulaski County
A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County.
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
KATV
Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
KATV
Developing road conditions around central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV's Jeane' Franseen reported live from Interstate-630 to give the residents of Little Rock a better look at the road conditions. There are not a lot of vehicles driving on the roads and the roads are looking clear. Since the early afternoon Arkansas Department of...
Pine Bluff police searching for 20-year-old in deadly apartment shooting
Pine Bluff police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a deadly apartment shooting.
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department not running routes Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Sanitation Department announced on Wednesday morning it will not be running its routes today due to weather. The sanitation department said the pickups will start back up when the weather starts to clear up and the landfill opens back up. For more...
KATV
FBI-Little Rock warning of a scam directed to Spanish speaking Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI- Little Rock is investigating a racially motivated scam they say targets the "Spanish speaking" individuals in Arkansas. Officials said the scam tricks victims over the phone into believing a loved one has been kidnapped and demands ransom for their return. Authorities said victims usually...
KATV
First responders in central Arkansas say they are staying prepared for winter storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While many are home staying out of the cold weather and off Arkansas' slippery roads, first responders are prepared to work. "It's not your normal 9 to 5," said Captain Shawn Allen of Metropolitan Emergency Services. "They don't ring the bell and say to go home."
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
North Little Rock fire marshal gives tips on keeping warm safely when the power goes out
All eyes will be on the power lines with another round of winter weather headed for central Arkansas, and if power goes out, local fire departments say they want people to be prepared with ways to stay warm and stay safe.
LRPD identifies officers involved in shooting that left 1 dead
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have identified the two officers involved in a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person dead.
City of Camden experience power outages due to falling trees
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. experienced power outages due to falling trees in the Broadway and Austin areas. Residents are encouraged to take an alternate route until the cleanup is finished. “I was standing in the living room and I heard cracking and popping then this happened. I’m just glad it […]
Comments / 0