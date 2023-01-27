ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

THV11

Police searching for missing Sherwood man

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Developing road conditions around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV's Jeane' Franseen reported live from Interstate-630 to give the residents of Little Rock a better look at the road conditions. There are not a lot of vehicles driving on the roads and the roads are looking clear. Since the early afternoon Arkansas Department of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

City of Camden experience power outages due to falling trees

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. experienced power outages due to falling trees in the Broadway and Austin areas. Residents are encouraged to take an alternate route until the cleanup is finished. “I was standing in the living room and I heard cracking and popping then this happened. I’m just glad it […]
CAMDEN, AR

