LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO