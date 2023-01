BATTLE CREEK - An Albion man will spend up to three decades behind bars for his role in a 2020 murder and torture case. David Michael Wallace, 49, was sentenced to 13.5 to 30 years in prison Monday for the June 2, 2020, shooting death of Jesse Fyffe, 24, of Lansing and formerly of Albion and Battle Creek, and the torture and wounding of Joseph Lazarus III, 23, of Albion. He was credited with 720 days served.

