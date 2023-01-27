Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.
OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
YAHOO!
Body found in Ashland County home had been dead 'for some time'
ORANGE TWP. − The Ashland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found in a home on Township Road 851. Kurtis Harstine's body was found Friday afternoon in a second-floor master bedroom, according to a news release. Hunting safety:A hunter's wayward...
WSYX ABC6
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest
BUCYRUS—On 1-28-2023 at approximately 10:17 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue. K9 Capone was requested to assist and indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle a bookbag containing two loaded handguns was located. (Zion...
wosu.org
City of Columbus settles with Timothy Davis, following lawsuit alleging excessive police force
A man who was hit with a stun gun 11 times and struck dozens of times by Columbus police officers as they arrested him on warrants in 2017 has settled a federal lawsuit with the city. Columbus City Council voted Monday night to approve a $225,000 settlement with Timothy Davis.
crawfordcountynow.com
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
YAHOO!
Seven taken to jail after search of home on North Sandusky; two will face charges
Two adults will face drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers searched a home on North Sandusky Avenue on Friday. The search of 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. was a result of several-monthlong narcotics investigation by the the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The Crawford County Special Response Team — which includes representatives of the sheriff’s office; Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington police departments; and Bucyrus and Galion fire departments — conducted the search, and seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, psilocybin (mushrooms) and drug paraphernalia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Ashland man found dead inside home
Ashland Sheriff deputies, Ashland police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.
myfox28columbus.com
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer. The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Wanted man in Eastmoor shooting arrested, charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. According to records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Dayveion Carroll was found and arrested Wednesday and will face charges of murder, criminal mischief […]
Lima News
Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing
LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
Women accused of stealing products from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
Comments / 0