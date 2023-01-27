Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede released on Social Media,...
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Covington to consider overlay district for industrial/multi-family development
COVINGTON — The process of establishing a zoning overlay district for a large mixed-use development will move forward after a split vote by the Covington City Council. The council’s 3-2 vote will allow the request for a zoning text amendment to be heard by the Covington Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the City Council. Two public readings will be required before the council could vote to approve or deny the overlay request.
INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Managing the impact of extreme cold on landscape plants
During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:. First, are the trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in your...
Student charged with bringing handgun to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — An Alcovy High School student is facing five charges after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to school. The student, whose name has been withheld due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with bringing a weapon on school property, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.
