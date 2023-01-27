Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A 51-year-old woman who served as the gestational surrogate for her daughter and son-in-law gave birth to her granddaughter. Julie Loving delivered a healthy baby girl in an Illinois hospital with her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, by her side on November 2, 2020, and now the entire family is basking in the glow of their little bundle of joy. Baby Briar Juliette Lockwood is Breanna and her husband Aaron's first child and the answer to their years-long journey to become parents. "It was definitely a surreal process," Lockwood told Good Morning America about her daughter's birth. "All the feelings came at once, just watching my mom go through everything and all she’s done for me and is continuing to do."

