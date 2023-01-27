Read full article on original website
Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction
A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s. The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.
Man Orders 200 Nuggets at McDonald's Drive Thru, Cancels at The Window in TikTok "Prank"
Remember those "it's just a prank bro" videos where a bunch of folks who can't really understand comedic nuance thought that it was "funny" to go and pull up people's pants in an unknown neighborhood and they ended up getting slapped upside their heads? And as they were getting beaten on they immediately started tapping the wall saying, "prank! prank! prank!"
McDonald’s Employees Accidentally Puts $5K In Customers Bag, Guy Returns It & Receives Free McDonald’s For A Month
Imagine going to McDonald’s for breakfast, grabbing a McGriddle, and you look inside your bag to find $5,000 sitting in there. I mean WHAT? How in the world does this even happen?. Well it all happened for this one McDonald’s customer, who took to TikTok to share his discovery....
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties
Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Woman Says Panera Bread Employee Refused To Take Drive-Thru Order After 3-Year-Old Child Starts Screaming, Sparks Debate
As a video that’s now gone viral on TikTok shows, one particularly stressful parenting situation is the drive-thru experience. However, some parents are conflicted about what good etiquette in this situation entails.
A worker charges a customer's card for $453,000 instead of $4.53 and he had enough money that it went through
Some people really do have a lot of money in their account but sometimes it can lead to more headaches. A TikTok user who reportedly works at an Australian restaurant chain called the Red Rooster made a major mistake at work but it seems to have affected her customer more than her.
Man shamed by restaurant manager and staff in front of his family at birthday hangout because of tiny tip
Eating out is getting more stressful. First, it was inflation. Now? It is because you do not leave behind (sizable) tips. And some managers will take the side of the under-tipped employee.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Woman Reacts After Raising Cane's Employee Says His Store Doesn’t Have Enough Chicken To Fill Her Order, Sparking Debate
Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken. TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
