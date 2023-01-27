ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Top 23 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in 2023

No one knows Shreveport-Bossier City, LA better than the Convention and Tourist Bureau and these are their top 23 recommendations for locals to try out in 2023. Don't get me wrong. We know a lot about Shreveport-Bossier, but it's these guys' job to make sure that folks both from around the country and from right here in town are aware of all the great things we have to offer when there's time for a visit and we have to say, we like where their head is at!
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee

Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
Flood Warning Issued For Cross Lake in Shreveport

Residents around Cross Bayou and the Cross Lake area are already experiencing some minor flooding and the National Weather Service in Shreveport says it could possibly get worse. Because of the rain we have already received and the expectation of as much as another four inches of rain this week,...
How Will Flood in Shreveport Compare to Flood of 2016?

The flooding we are experiencing in the Shreveport area could be comparable to what we saw back in 2016 when hundreds of residents were impacted by high water. Back in March of 2016 there was local flash flooding due to intense storms in the City. Cross Lake and Wallace lake reached their FEMA 100 year elevations. We also had flooding around Cross Bayou. There are concerns about flooding on some local lakes.
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash

On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
Shreveport, LA’s Once In A Millennium Moon Mural Explained

23 years ago, on the dawn of a new millennium, a mural was unveiled in Shreveport, LA, celebrating not only where we've been as a community, but where we're going. The Once in a Millennium Moon mural in downtown Shreveport on two sides of the AT&T building has long been one of my favorite sights. It's on the corner of Cotton and Marshall Street and can be seen easily from I-20. In fact, several years ago I purchased a print of the mural at a fundraiser and I regret gifting it to a friend to this day. It's a gorgeous piece of art and an even more beautiful piece of Shreveport history.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
5 Things Shreveport Residents Are Tired of Explaining to Tourists

I Love Having Friends and Family Visit Town. One of my favorite things to do is show them around Shreveport-Bossier and most importantly let them try all the delicious restaurants in the area. However there are some things that I just am sick of explaining and after talking to some friends, it's safe to say we are all sick and tired of having to explain these things.
Shreveport Shooting Suspect Arrested

Shreveport police officers were called to a shooting in the 2700 block of Parkridge Steet on January 28th at 8:14PM. As officers arrived, they found a six-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. Officers determined that the child was struck by gunfire while riding inside of the vehicle with the child’s father.
Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
Former Bossier Middle Schooler Set To Play In Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII is going to feature multiple players with ties to Louisiana. It will be interesting though, because normally the Louisiana ties to big games like this run through Baton Rouge, with so many LSU Tigers in the NFL every year. But it looks like this year's Super Bowl may only have one LSU Tiger playing, and that's a big maybe.
Shreveport Car Chase Ends With K-9 Assisted Arrest

On January 20th, 2023, around 10:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Detectives and Shreveport City Marshals Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Ford Street. As officers approached the driver, Caleb Cheatham, placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee, striking a Shreveport Police Officer with the vehicle. The Officer was able to evade deadly contact from the vehicle and was unharmed.
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport

If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
