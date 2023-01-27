ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana

I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

These Teens Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since The Start Of 2023

It seems like the state of Louisiana deals with an exceedingly high amount of missing children. One child is too many, but looking at it in a realistic way, the amount of missing children reported in Louisiana compared to the state's population seems to be incredibly high. Louisiana can use all the help they can get to combat this situation. That's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children comes in.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lake Charles American Press

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Highway 98.9

$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Ticket Unclaimed & is Now Worthless

Someone in St. Amant is going to be really crying in their gumbo when they see this news. They just missed out on $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket, purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant in Ascension Parish expired on Thursday. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson...
Highway 98.9

Louisiana DOC Holding Inmates Longer Than Their Sentence

With all the talk about Justice Reinvestment releasing inmates, including violent offenders, too early, Louisiana Department of Corrections seem to be taking things into their own hands. But the Department of Justice says it's a violation of the 14th Amendment to hold inmates past their release date. Oh, that pesky...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy