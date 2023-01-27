Read full article on original website
Saturday Night Live Takes Aim At Louisiana’s Raising Cane’s
So most people agree that Saturday Night Live hasn't been as strong in recent years. Compared to the peak years in the late 90s and early 2000s, the modern SNL seems to be missing something. That doesn't mean its all of their bits have been bad. They hit occasionally, especially...
Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
These Teens Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since The Start Of 2023
It seems like the state of Louisiana deals with an exceedingly high amount of missing children. One child is too many, but looking at it in a realistic way, the amount of missing children reported in Louisiana compared to the state's population seems to be incredibly high. Louisiana can use all the help they can get to combat this situation. That's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children comes in.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
Fisherman Lands Two 14-Pound Largemouth Bass In One Day On Texas Lake
I gotta get down to Texas. Living in Illinois, we just don’t grow ’em like that up here. Don’t get me wrong the, the bass fishing is still decent up here, and there’s fair amount of pretty great lakes (no pun intended), but hell, most of our lakes here freeze over for a few months out of the year.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Lake Charles American Press
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Dreams of Winning Big Bucks in Powerball Continues in Louisiana
This was not my lucky week and it wasn't your either. There was no big winner for the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. This means the big prize keeps growing. Louisiana residents are still dreaming of winning one of the biggest jackpots in the history of the game. The big...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
Highway 98.9
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Ticket Unclaimed & is Now Worthless
Someone in St. Amant is going to be really crying in their gumbo when they see this news. They just missed out on $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket, purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant in Ascension Parish expired on Thursday. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Louisiana DOC Holding Inmates Longer Than Their Sentence
With all the talk about Justice Reinvestment releasing inmates, including violent offenders, too early, Louisiana Department of Corrections seem to be taking things into their own hands. But the Department of Justice says it's a violation of the 14th Amendment to hold inmates past their release date. Oh, that pesky...
Highway 98.9
