ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
WICHITA, KS
travelwithsara.com

Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas

You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Kellogg Crash Leaves One Dead

A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Day activities planned statewide

Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Pink Out Night coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy