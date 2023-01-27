Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.

