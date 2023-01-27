Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
travelwithsara.com
Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas
You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
If you drive south on I-135 into Wichita on Saturday, you’ll face a detour. Here’s why
“It’s all part of the construction process and some of these things can’t be avoided,” KDOT spokesperson Tom Hein said.
Wichita permanently closes American Indian museum parking lot to protect water supply
The city wants to hear feedback on a proposal that would replace a sledding hill next to the museum with a new parking lot.
kfdi.com
Kellogg Crash Leaves One Dead
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Two hospitalized after east Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita Police say two large groups of individuals began fighting with one another when an unknown man armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking two people.
No one hurt after south Wichita house fire
According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Day activities planned statewide
Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
Pink Out Night coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
Comments / 2