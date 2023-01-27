Read full article on original website
WTOP
Prince George’s County Council to tackle rising rents, tobacco stores
The council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is taking up a list of bills on Tuesday, which include efforts at rent control — or rent stabilization as backers of the plan call it. Under the legislation, which easily passed a committee earlier this month, landlords would be prohibited...
WMDT.com
ACLU, other groups write to Town of Federalsburg leaders regarding election system
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – Several groups are coming together against the Town of Federalsburg regarding its election system. After a public hearing on election reform last week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland, the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP, the Caucus of African American Leaders, and members of the Federalsburg community have written to Town leaders to remind them of the legal issues the Town will face if it fails to reform what they say is the racially discriminatory at-large election system that has prevented any Black person from election to office in the Town’s 200-year history.
Muskrat Festivals Celebrate Eastern Shore’s Lesser-Known Protein
It’s been mistaken for a beaver or groundhog. It’s known as marsh rabbit, if you’re fancy. The meat is fried, baked, stewed, roasted, and even tucked inside a taco shell. In certain parts of Chesapeake country, you can find its image on mugs, greeting cards, and T-shirts with the encouragement to “eat more muskrat.”
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
wypr.org
After years of fighting, renovations begin inside one Baltimore City elementary school
In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.
baltimorebrew.com
Scott confirms talks with BGE amid more criticism of his conduit plan
Mayor says the agreement will be “fair and equitable,” while two of his predecessors say it is a “sweetheart deal” that goes against the wishes of voters. Mayor Brandon Scott has confirmed that his administration is “in discussions” with BGE as a second former Baltimore mayor condemned the plan to transfer financial control of the city’s underground conduit system to the electric company.
Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up, which is why a group moms will rally for change in Annapolis at the state house around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
chestertownspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
dcnewsnow.com
Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, Maryland
Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, …. Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. MARYLAND...
Vehicle crashes upside down into home in Prince George's County
CHILLUM, Md. — Something you don't see every day - a vehicle, flipped upside down, crashed into a home. Though it is a rare sight, a house in Chillum, Maryland is cleaning up the aftermath of that exact incident Monday morning. The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a...
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
chestertownspy.org
The HOYAS Plan to Celebrate 10 Years and Frederick Douglass: A Chat with President John Queen
Bayside HOYAS co-founder and President John Queen invites the community to celebrate Frederick Douglass Day of Acknowledgment and the youth organization’s tenth anniversary from 12 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, February 11 at Washington College’s Decker Hall Theatre. The event will honor Douglass’ achievement as one of...
Fatal single-car crash in Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal crash that took place in Upper Marlboro on Monday evening. Police said that the crash took place in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road and only involved one car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Rosaryville Road at […]
wnav.com
A 22 year old is under arrest for stabbing a co-worker at Bowen Farm Supply
This past Friday, an argument between two co-workers at Bowen Farm Supply on Riva Road, escalated to the point that one man was stabbed, and the other is now under arrest. The suspect left the area before the police arrived. However, he was located at his residence in Annapolis and taken into custody. The 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anne Arundel County Police arrested 22-year-old Joshua Joseph Stansbury at his home later that day.
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
wnav.com
Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait
Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
