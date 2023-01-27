Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Death Cab For Cutie – “The Plan” (Low Cover)
Last fall, Death Cab For Cutie were supposed to hit the road with Low in support of their most recent album Asphalt Meadows, plans that were tragically derailed after Mimi Parker’s death in November. Today, DCFC have offered up a cover of Low’s “The Plan,” which appears on 1996’s The Curtain Hits The Cast, as a memorial to Parker.
Stereogum
Stream The Second Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
Last year, Smashing Pumpkins announced a characteristically ambitious new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They shared the first act from it back in November, which was preceded by the single “Beguiled.” “Beguiled” actually appears in act two of ATUM, which drops today and includes 10 other new tracks.
Stereogum
Alex Lahey – “Good Time”
Ever since she released her 2019 album The Best Of Luck Club, the arch and shambolic Melbourne rocker Alex Lahey has been cranking out a steady stream of non-album singles. Today, she’s announced plans to release her big follow-up album The Answer Is Always Yes this spring. Lahey recorded the album with producer Jacknife Lee, who’s worked with big dogs like U2 and R.E.M. The LP features “Congratulations” and “Shit Talkin’,” two of the tracks that Lahey has released in the past few months, and it’s also got the brand-new single “Good Time.”
Stereogum
Desertfest NYC 2023 Has Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, & More
The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.
Stereogum
Jana Horn – “After All This Time”
Early last year, the Texas musician reissued her debut album, Optimism, which originally came out in 2018. Today, Horn has announced a new full-length, The Window Is The Dream, which is due out in April. “I wrote Optimism at a very transient time in my life, when I was in...
Stereogum
Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena
Seattle supergroup Who Is She? — aka members of Tacocat, Chastity Belt, and Lisa Prank — have been disinvited from their gig as “house band” at Seattle Kraken games taking place over the weekend. On Wednesday, the group played in between periods at Climate Pledge Arena (as planned) during an ice hockey match between the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. They played a version of Le Tigre’s “My My Metrocard” with the lyrics changed to “My My Orca Card.”
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Young Fathers Heavy Heavy
“You can trace it back to Africa. Back to the source.”. That’s Alloysious Massaquoi, one-third of the Edinburgh music group Young Fathers, explaining the universal thread the trio was tugging on while creating their new album Heavy Heavy. Massaquoi was born in Liberia and moved to Scotland as a young child. His bandmate Kayus Bankole spent time in his parents’ native Nigeria growing up and returned to Africa during some time off before the group got to work on their new LP. That heritage shines through more brightly than ever on Heavy Heavy, but as usual where Young Fathers are concerned, it’s more complicated than that.
Stereogum
sadie – “All Night”
Last summer, Brooklyn producer and songwriter Anna Schwab (aka sadie) released her debut hyperpop EP, Nowhere. Today, she’s announcing her second EP, Tides, which is co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet and comes out April 7. Along with the news is a glitzy, glitchy lead single “All Night.”
Stereogum
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Sled Island Festival Announces 2023 Lineup, Curated By Bartees Strange
Every year, the Calgary music festival Sled Island lets an esteemed musical artist help curate its lineup. This year, that artist is Bartees Strange. Sled Island 2023 is going down June 21-25 at venues across Calgary. Besides a performance from Strange, it will feature Osees, Dehd, Mannequin Pussy, Helado Negro, Emma Ruth Rundle, Spellling, Akintoye, Liturgy, Pom Pom Squad, Water From Your Eyes, Thick, Sen Morimoto, Gulfer, BIG|BRAVE, and more. Get ticket info here.
Stereogum
Balming Tiger – “Trust Yourself”
K-pop supergroup (and Band To Watch) Balming Tiger are not only set to play SXSW 2023, but they’re also currently planning their first full compilation album, which is scheduled to drop in the first half off this year. Today, they’re sharing a bouncy new single, “Trust Yourself,” which a press release claims is meant to send “inspiration to those in need of motivation and comfort.”
Stereogum
Lael Neale – “I Am The River”
In 2021, the minimalist indie rocker Lael Neale released Acquainted With Night, her first album for Sub Pop. Last year, Neale followed that album with the standalone single “Hotline,” and now she’s announced plans to release her second Sub Pop LP Star Eaters Delight this spring. Neale recorded the album with longtime collaborator and Entrance mastermind Guy Blakeslee, and she wrote the album’s songs after leaving LA and moving back to her parents’ farm in Virginia.
Stereogum
Grammy Best New Artist Nominee Molly Tuttle Releases Bluegrass Olivia Rodrigo Cover For Spotify
Last year, bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle released her third album, Crooked Tree, which was her first for Nonesuch Records. Tuttle was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards this year, and Crooked Tree is also up for Best Bluegrass Album. Today, Tuttle has shared a cover of “good...
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “There Is No Light”
In a few days, Memphis’ Ibex Clone — a new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor — will release their new record All Channels Clear. Earlier in January we heard lead single “Nothing Ever Changes,” and now is sharing another new track, “There Is No Light.”
Stereogum
Patti Smith Writes A Moving, Poetic Eulogy For Tom Verlaine
On Saturday, Tom Verlaine, the hugely influential guitarist and Television frontman, died at the age of 73. The person who broke the news of Verlaine’s death was Jesse Paris Smith, Patti Smith’s daughter. Over the years, Verlaine was one of Patti Smith’s closest contemporaries. Verlaine and Smith both came out of the New York rock world at the same time, and they were briefly a couple. They collaborated many times over the years. Verlaine played guitar on Patti Smith’s 1974 debut single “Hey Joe,” and he also played on her most recent album, 2012’s Banga.
Stereogum
Geoff Rickly Announces Debut Novel Someone Who Isn’t Me
Geoff Rickly — the leader of the bands Thursday and No Devotion, among others — has just announced that he’ll publish his debut novel later this year. Someone Who Isn’t Me will be released on July 25 via Rose Books, a new independent press run by Chelsea Hodson. Here’s the book’s official description:
Stereogum
Lankum – “Go Dig My Grave”
The Dublin-based band Lankum achieved wide acclaim for their 2019 album The Livelong Day, which put a heavy, doom-laden spin on traditional Irish folk music. Today they’ve returned with the lead single and opening track from new album False Lankum, and oh lordy me, it’s a stunner. The band has delivered an apocalyptic nine-minute rendition of the traditional “Go Dig My Grave,” a brooding slow-burn that builds to a state of intense droning terror. Matched with director Peadar Ó Goill’s video, it’s among the more haunting works of art I’ve experienced lately.
Stereogum
Barrett Strong, Motown Songwriter And “Money (That’s What I Want)” Singer, Dead At 81
Barrett Strong, the singer and songwriter who helped create many of the most iconic hits in the history of the Motown label, has died. As the Associated Press reports, the Motown Museum revealed the news of Strong’s death yesterday. In a statement, Motown founder Berry Gordy said, “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations. Their hit songs were revolutionary in sound and captured the spirit of the times, like ‘Cloud Nine’ and the still relevant ‘Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today).'” No cause of death has been revealed. Strong was 81.
Stereogum
Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”
If you’ve been paying attention to Nick Cave’s work for a while, you may have noticed that his work has taken a turn away from bloodthirsty transgressiveness in recent years. On his essential Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave seems downright friendly. Evidently, this change has pissed off at least one fan, who wrote to the Red Hand Files to ask why Cave is now acting like “a Hallmark card hippie.” Even when faced with online dickishness, Nick Cave wrote a thoughtful and emotional response.
