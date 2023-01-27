2023 NFL consensus mock draft 1.0: How the internet is projecting the first round so far

NFL mock draft season is officially open.

We’ve seen some of the experts around the internet projecting which top college prospects are going where in the league’s annual draft later this year, and while there’s plenty of time for names to move up and down depending on the combine, individual workouts and maybe some trades, it’s a good time to start our annual consensus mock draft, even if the NFL draft order isn’t completely set.

We take a bunch of mocks — specifically, our latest mock draft from Christian D’Andrea, Draft Wire, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, NFL.com, Pro Football Focus and CBS. Then, we look at the picks each made and average out each player’s positions and match them to each of the first 31 picks (the Dolphins forfeited their pick). Anyone left out of a first-round mock was assigned the 32rd pick.

Be sure to check out D’Andrea’s first mock draft as well as the current up-to-date official draft order through divisional round. Note that some of these picks may have quirky matches to the team given that trades are made in some mocks (hence the QB pick going to the Bears! And I don’t think the Eagles will draft a quarterback!).

1

Chicago Bears: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2

Houston Texans: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

3

Arizona Cardinals: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4

Indianapolis Colts: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

5

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The Courier Journal

6

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

7

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

8

Atlanta Falcons: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

9

Carolina Panthers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

10

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

11

Tennessee Titans: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

12

Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

13

New York Jets: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

15

Green Bay Packers: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

16

Washington Commanders: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Average: 18.33

17

Pittsburgh Steelers: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Average: 18.67

18

Detroit Lions: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

20

Seattle Seahawks: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

21

Los Angeles Chargers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

22

Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

23

Minnesota Vikings: G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

24

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

25

New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

26

Dallas Cowboys: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

27

Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

28

Cincinnati Bengals: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

29

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

30

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

31

Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins): DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Average: 28.33