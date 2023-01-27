2023 NFL consensus mock draft 1.0: How the internet is projecting the first round so far
NFL mock draft season is officially open.
We’ve seen some of the experts around the internet projecting which top college prospects are going where in the league’s annual draft later this year, and while there’s plenty of time for names to move up and down depending on the combine, individual workouts and maybe some trades, it’s a good time to start our annual consensus mock draft, even if the NFL draft order isn’t completely set.
We take a bunch of mocks — specifically, our latest mock draft from Christian D’Andrea, Draft Wire, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, NFL.com, Pro Football Focus and CBS. Then, we look at the picks each made and average out each player’s positions and match them to each of the first 31 picks (the Dolphins forfeited their pick). Anyone left out of a first-round mock was assigned the 32rd pick.
Be sure to check out D’Andrea’s first mock draft as well as the current up-to-date official draft order through divisional round. Note that some of these picks may have quirky matches to the team given that trades are made in some mocks (hence the QB pick going to the Bears! And I don’t think the Eagles will draft a quarterback!).
1
Chicago Bears: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
2
Houston Texans: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
3
Arizona Cardinals: DE Will Anderson, Alabama
4
Indianapolis Colts: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
5
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): QB Will Levis, Kentucky
6
Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
7
Las Vegas Raiders: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson
8
Atlanta Falcons: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
9
Carolina Panthers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
10
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
11
Tennessee Titans: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
12
Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
13
New York Jets: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
15
Green Bay Packers: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
16
Washington Commanders: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Average: 18.33
17
Pittsburgh Steelers: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Average: 18.67
18
Detroit Lions: S Brian Branch, Alabama
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
20
Seattle Seahawks: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
21
Los Angeles Chargers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
22
Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
23
Minnesota Vikings: G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
24
Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
25
New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
26
Dallas Cowboys: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
27
Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
28
Cincinnati Bengals: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
29
Kansas City Chiefs: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
30
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
31
Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins): DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Average: 28.33
Comments / 0