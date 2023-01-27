ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2023 NFL consensus mock draft 1.0: How the internet is projecting the first round so far

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
NFL mock draft season is officially open.

We’ve seen some of the experts around the internet projecting which top college prospects are going where in the league’s annual draft later this year, and while there’s plenty of time for names to move up and down depending on the combine, individual workouts and maybe some trades, it’s a good time to start our annual consensus mock draft, even if the NFL draft order isn’t completely set.

We take a bunch of mocks — specifically, our latest mock draft from Christian D’Andrea, Draft Wire, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, NFL.com, Pro Football Focus and CBS. Then, we look at the picks each made and average out each player’s positions and match them to each of the first 31 picks (the Dolphins forfeited their pick). Anyone left out of a first-round mock was assigned the 32rd pick.

Be sure to check out D’Andrea’s first mock draft as well as the current up-to-date official draft order through divisional round. Note that some of these picks may have quirky matches to the team given that trades are made in some mocks (hence the QB pick going to the Bears! And I don’t think the Eagles will draft a quarterback!).

1

Chicago Bears: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO4Eo_0kTS32u100
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2

Houston Texans: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0rs7_0kTS32u100
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

3

Arizona Cardinals: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qb0ky_0kTS32u100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4

Indianapolis Colts: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HX5x8_0kTS32u100
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

5

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwiiD_0kTS32u100
The Courier Journal

6

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaPRA_0kTS32u100
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

7

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfdQw_0kTS32u100
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

8

Atlanta Falcons: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abdB2_0kTS32u100
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

9

Carolina Panthers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G43Wm_0kTS32u100
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

10

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kr9P_0kTS32u100
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

11

Tennessee Titans: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nq8Ny_0kTS32u100
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

12

Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1108fe_0kTS32u100
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

13

New York Jets: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1illQp_0kTS32u100
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

15

Green Bay Packers: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYLmz_0kTS32u100
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

16

Washington Commanders: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Average: 18.33

17

Pittsburgh Steelers: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unHdF_0kTS32u100
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports 

Average: 18.67

18

Detroit Lions: S Brian Branch, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTd4w_0kTS32u100
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iObsE_0kTS32u100
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

20

Seattle Seahawks: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA5go_0kTS32u100
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

21

Los Angeles Chargers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F524x_0kTS32u100
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

22

Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P26jF_0kTS32u100
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

23

Minnesota Vikings: G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlY6Y_0kTS32u100
[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

24

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geddJ_0kTS32u100
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

25

New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7lFV_0kTS32u100
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

26

Dallas Cowboys: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpnaK_0kTS32u100
(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

27

Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCAnz_0kTS32u100
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports 

28

Cincinnati Bengals: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFMsZ_0kTS32u100
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

29

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O3s_0kTS32u100
 Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

30

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqMue_0kTS32u100
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

31

Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins): DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYd83_0kTS32u100
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports 

Average: 28.33

