Oscars 2023: Odds for Best Picture nominees, from Elvis to Everything Everywhere All At Once

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced January 24th, getting us just a little bit closer to the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. Everything Everywhere All At Once (EEAAO) — the dark, emotional comedy that tackles family drama and relationships — led the way with an impressive 11 nominations. EEAAO nabbed nominations for everything from Best Picture to Original Score to four individual actor nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front and Banshees of Inisherin got nine nominations apiece, followed by Elvis with eight and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans with seven. The smash hit of the summer, Top Gun: Maverick, pulled in six (although you could make the argument for a couple more), along with Tár.

So who are the favorites to bring home the gold statuette? Thanks to odds available at DraftKings, we’re going to take a look at the favorites for each of the major categories — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Supporting Actor/Actress.

Let’s take a look at the Best Picture nominees, starting with longest odds and going to strongest.

Triangle of Sadness, Elvis (+10000)

Elvis (Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures)

These two are the definition of long shot. Baz Luhrmann’s (perhaps embellished) biopic got rave reviews for Austin Butler as the titular singer, and he’s a much better bet for an Oscar win than Best Picture. Triangle of Sadness is a scathing look into the rich and beautiful that stars Woody Harrelson as the captain of a luxury yacht that has some significant issues.

Avatar: The Way of Water (+8000)

Avatar: The Way of Water (Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron is just raking in the money at the box office as the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster has crossed into the $2 billion mark. It’s not likely to win the Oscar for Best Picture, but it’s a hit nonetheless.

Women Talking (+6500)

Michael Gibson/Orion – United Artists Releasing via AP

Women Talking may have surprised some with an inclusion for Best Picture, but with a star-studded cast that features Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, it’s a heavy hitter.

All Quiet on the Western Front, Tár (+3500)

Courtesy of Netflix/Reiner Bajo

One is a harrowing tale of World War I, the other is an intense drama about modern day classical music. All Quiet on the Western Front, a Netflix film, earned nearly double-digit nominations. Tár, headlined by the incredible Cate Blanchett, has been highly praised since its release. Keep an eye on both of these movies for a late push.

The Fabelmans (+1100)

The Fabelmans (Courtesy of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The semi-autobiographical movie from Steven Spielberg could be a great value play with the fourth-best odds to win Best Picture.

Top Gun: Maverick (+1000)

Paramount Pictures via AP

Not only do we live in a world in which Top Gun: Maverick is up for Best Picture at the Oscars, we live in a world where it has the third-best odds. The blockbuster of the year has made over $1.4 billion worldwide, and the incredible aviation scenes and nostalgia make this a potential dark horse pick.

The Banshees of Inisherin (+255)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Chatter around The Banshees of Inisherin has only continued to grow, and this gruff, dark comedy about friendship (and the lack of) during the Irish Civil War in 1923. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are both nominated for acting awards, and it’s very possible they win for Best Picture.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (-200)

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP

If you haven’t seen Everything Everywhere All At Once, get on it immediately. It’s a weird adventure through the multiverse that hits every emotion and tells a beautiful story about family relationships … and bagels. It’s the favorite, and that’s understandable.