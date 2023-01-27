ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTEN.com

Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
DURANT, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

ODOT Crews Work To Clear Highways, Interstates Amid Winter Weather

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working 12-hour shifts to clear the highways and interstates for drivers across the state. ODOT says it has 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working around the clock to keep the roads clear. Crews are treating the roads with a salt...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma

Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
news9.com

More Than 2 Dozen Hurt In Pileup On Wisconsin Highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in...
BELOIT, WI
KOCO

TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week

Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Several days of winter weather for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bitter cold air is here, and now we will add in some precipitation as we begin the work week. Wind chills will be -5 to 5 by Monday morning. Monday morning into midday, a weak round of ice and sleet began moving through central Oklahoma. Some slick spots are possible.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Oklahoma Braces For Colder Temperatures And Possible Icy Conditions

A strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing much cooler air for several days. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Ice is possible across parts of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter Weather is BACK

Cloudy, cold and windy today. Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight. We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week

Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

