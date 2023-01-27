Read full article on original website
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
Oklahoma man arrested for going 43-MPH over Highway limit; Deputies suspect DUI
BOLTON, Kan. - Deputies arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly driving nearly 110 miles per hour while intoxicated on northbound US Highway 75 in Montgomery County.
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
news9.com
ODOT Crews Work To Clear Highways, Interstates Amid Winter Weather
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working 12-hour shifts to clear the highways and interstates for drivers across the state. ODOT says it has 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working around the clock to keep the roads clear. Crews are treating the roads with a salt...
OG&E staging equipment ahead of winter storm
As Oklahomans are preparing for a blast of winter weather, officials with OG&E say their crews are also ready for the storm.
KFOR
Advisory, warning continues for portions of Oklahoma through Wednesday, closings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As drivers get out and about this morning, they may find a few slick spots on the roadways. However, the roads have improved from Monday’s storm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following counties:. McClain. Pottawatomie. Seminole. Stephens.
KOKI FOX 23
Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma
Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
news9.com
More Than 2 Dozen Hurt In Pileup On Wisconsin Highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
State agencies reduce non-essential services due to winter storm
As sleet and freezing precipitation moves into central Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
KFOR
Several days of winter weather for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bitter cold air is here, and now we will add in some precipitation as we begin the work week. Wind chills will be -5 to 5 by Monday morning. Monday morning into midday, a weak round of ice and sleet began moving through central Oklahoma. Some slick spots are possible.
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
iheart.com
Oklahoma Braces For Colder Temperatures And Possible Icy Conditions
A strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing much cooler air for several days. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Ice is possible across parts of the...
KFOR
Winter Weather is BACK
Cloudy, cold and windy today. Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight. We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice...
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
