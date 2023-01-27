Come and join us for our annual Pincushion Winter Festival Ski Races on February 18, 2023 at Pincushion Mountain Trails in Grand Marais. Registration is now open at pincushiontrails.org. Online registration is preferred making it easier for the race volunteers, but participants can register on the morning of the races between 8:00 and 9:00. The 10km classic, 10km freestyle, and 25km classic races and 10km tour begin at 10:00. There is also a woodie-ski division included. Free hats are available to the first 70 participants registered for the 10km and 25km races/tour.

