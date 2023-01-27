ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Cook County, Minnesota - The cure for cabin fever

From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - January 30, 2023. This year, instead of holing up in the house for the next four months, why not embrace the beauty and excitement of our fantastic Minnesota winter? See what’s cooking in Cook County. You’re going to discover that it is the coolest county in the state…and we’re not.
Cook County School District 166 Parent Teacher Association & Drury Lane Books celebrates the full moon with Many Tiny Lights

What more could anyone ask for: a bright full moon, luminaries, a bonfire, and refreshments to kick off the Cook County Hygge Festival?. On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 5:30pm, the Cook County School District 166 PTA, in partnership with Drury Lane Books, is hosting its annual Many Tiny Lights event and fundraiser outside of Drury Lane Books in Grand Marias.
Grand Marais Empty Bowls applications for funds now available

If you know of any organization, nonprofit, teacher, counselor, etc who needs funds to feed hungry people in Cook County, they can get an application for Empty Bowls dollars by contacting Beth Kennedy [email protected]boreal.org, or text 218-370-1281. The application deadline is Feb 20th, 2023.
GRAND MARAIS, MN

