ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

M40 drink-driver from High Wycombe jailed after causing three-car smash

A man from High Wycombe will spent time behind bars after causing a collision on the M40 in Oxfordshire while drink-driving. Yasar Razwan had already been disqualified from driving when the incident occurred. On January 23, at around 5.25pm, 28-year-old Razwan was travelling on the M40 southbound in Oxfordshire between...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Armed men pretend to deliver parcel in East Bletchley area

Police are appealing for witnesses after armed men pretended to deliver a parcel to a house before being challenged by the house occupants. The incident happened at approximately 10.55am today (January 29) in the East Bletchley area. From information Thames Valley Police have received and images from CCTV, these males...

Comments / 0

Community Policy