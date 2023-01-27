Maintenance for flood control projects to face delays as Harris County agency deals with a smaller budget

Read full article on original website
Harris Central Appraisal District Reminds Property Owners of Disaster Exemption
The Harris Central Appraisal District is reminding property owners who have experienced physical damage to their property during the recent storm to apply for a temporary disaster exemption. “The recent severe storms and tornadoes have caused physical damage to many properties in the area, and I want to remind everyone...
Harris County Precinct Four Announces Leadership Team
Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones today announced her senior leadership team—a group of extremely talented individuals who will help make Precinct 4 a model of good government and an even better place to live. “We have recruited top talent to Precinct 4. I am honored to be...
KHOU 11 analysis: Election ballot paper shortage bigger than estimated
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The shortage of ballot paper at some Harris County voting centers on election day was more widespread than the Elections Administration Office estimated, according to a KHOU 11 analysis of equipment and voter turnout records. The county’s post-election analysis on the extent of the shortage...
Sugar Land officials try to allay residents' concerns over proposed Imperial redevelopment
With rumors swirling over the proposed redevelopment of the Imperial Char House and the surrounding area, the Sugar Land City Council and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint meeting January 24 to try to allay the public's concerns. Earlier in January, the council approved a $5 million...
Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds
A new report shows that 6 Houston-area refineries are dumping a total of 55 million gallons of wastewater containing harmful chemicals into local waterways, with little to no regulation by the EPA. The Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, released a report stating that 81 oil and gas refineries...
Judge rules against change of venue hearing in A.J. Armstrong's 3rd murder trial
"We are excited with the decision to keep it in Harris County. A.J. has been so emotionally strong. I'm so proud of him. He just wants his life back," Harvey Armstrong, A.J.'s uncle, said.
Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
City says sewage smell in Kingwood is due to water treatment plant equipment malfunction
HOUSTON — About half a mile from the water treatment plant in Kingwood, you might expect to smell the scent of pine trees. But on Saturday, the only thing you could smell was sewage. Some neighbors called KHOU 11 to say wastewater was being released from the plant, but...
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
9 subpoenas served to various Houston-area leaders by AJ Armstrong's defense team, ABC13 has learned
In all, ABC13 has learned AJ Armstrong's lawyers subpoenaed nine witnesses - almost all leaders in the community - as part of their bid to keep a third murder trial in Harris County.
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
Towering downtown skyscraper and former headquarters for oil giant set for new high-rise apartment conversion
An empty downtown skyscraper harking to Houston's energy capital brand may soon reignite the high-rise living trend in downtown.The tower formerly known as the Humble Oil headquarters and now the Exxon building (800 Bell St.) has been sold to an out-of-state developer with plans to convert the structure to residential units. Ralph Bivins, a former CultureMap scribe, was first to break the news on Realty News Report.Bivins reports that the 1.2 million-square-foot building was sold to a New York investment group affiliated with CMI Developers. Notably, the group boasts experience in historic redevelopment and apartment conversions. Bivins adds that the...
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
Houston: The city where oil money buys politics
HOUSTON, TX. - Houston is often referred to as the "Energy Capital of the World," a title that reflects its vast oil industry and impact on the local economy. However, the relationship between oil money and politics in Houston is intricate, with oil money often buying politicians in a manner that raises serious ethical questions.
Multiuse development Katy Boardwalk extension nears completion
The 90-acre development is multiuse with retail space, a nature preserve, offices, apartments, a hotel and conference center, which is planned to open in the fall near Katy Mills. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Katy Boardwalk District engineers estimated the second phase of its extended trails system will be completed in...
