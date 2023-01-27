Maintenance for flood control projects to face delays as Harris County agency deals with a smaller budget

An empty downtown skyscraper harking to Houston's energy capital brand may soon reignite the high-rise living trend in downtown.The tower formerly known as the Humble Oil headquarters and now the Exxon building (800 Bell St.) has been sold to an out-of-state developer with plans to convert the structure to residential units. Ralph Bivins, a former CultureMap scribe, was first to break the news on Realty News Report.Bivins reports that the 1.2 million-square-foot building was sold to a New York investment group affiliated with CMI Developers. Notably, the group boasts experience in historic redevelopment and apartment conversions. Bivins adds that the...

