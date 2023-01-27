Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Ruptured gas line forces evacuations in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) and Cascade Natural Gas (CNG) crews are currently on the scene of a ruptured gas line near Touchet and Rose that have forced evacuations in the area. The WWFD is asking everyone to avoid the area. Crews are expected...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Code Enforcement Officer Earns Employee of the Quarter
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Code Enforcement Officer Erin Dickhausen is the City of La Grande Employee of the Quarter! City Manager Robert Strope presented Erin with the award recently during a ceremony held at the police department. Erin has continually proven herself to be invaluable to our city. She is frequently dealing with challenging situations and is commended for her positive attitude, her work ethic, and willingness to take on whatever she needs to in order to get the job done. Congratulations Erin!
nbcrightnow.com
Crews remind people to check for burn days after homeowner loses control of Umatilla fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire just before 1:30 p.m. on January 30, according to a post from the district. The brush fire was on E Spearman Road and Diagonal Road. The fire had started as a controlled burn by a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bank building has new owner
PENDLETON – The old Wells Fargo bank building and Centennial Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorion Avenue has been sold by philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer of Portland. Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the new owner is Rocky Hegele and his company, American Sprinklers.
pnwag.net
ODFW Confirms Two Depredations In Eastern Oregon
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to two separate attacks on livestock in the eastern part of the state last week. Crews were called to the Beagle Creek area of Baker County, where one dead and one injured calf were discovered. ODFW says these confirmed depredations occurred at the edge of three pack areas, so attribution to the correct pack is not possible at this time.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
Post Register
Deputies: Child dies in crash involving bus carrying youth group
HALFWAY, Oregon (CBS2) — Baker County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a youth group bus in Halfway, Oregon on Monday at approximately 5:55 p.m. According to Baker County Sheriff's Office, initial reports indicated there were multiple injuries. Law enforcement from Baker County...
KEPR
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at café
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a café in Weston, Oregon. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m., at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in the 200 block of E. Main St., in Weston, Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Grant County Man Charged with DUII Had Child in the Car
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On January 26, 2023, at approximately 4:37 p.m., Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of an intoxicated driver heading toward Prairie City. The suspect vehicle, a 2015 Audi A4, was located by deputies on Highway...
610KONA
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Discuss Recycling Collection Changes and Closing Volunteer Board Applications
BAKER CITY – (Information from the City of Baker City) In a recent weekly update, City Manager for Baker City Jonathan Cannon provided insight to several ongoing projects including possible changes to recycling collection and the final call for city council volunteers. Cannon’s statements on the projects are as follows:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Reckless Driving/ Attempt to Elude Results in Arrest
LA GRANDE — (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:51pm a La Grande Police officer observed a maroon colored 2014 Dodge Durango traveling west on Jefferson Avenue approaching 2nd Street. The vehicle was being operated with no headlights or taillights. As the driver turned north onto 2nd Street and proceeded over the 2nd Street viaduct, the vehicles speed increased to 50 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on Y Avenue near 3rd Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and instead accelerated away from the officer.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Comments / 0