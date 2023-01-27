Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 31, 2023: What Texans with disabilities want this legislative session
For Texans with disabilities, the beginning of a new legislative session is an opportunity to advance requests, ranging from better pay for attendant care to less physical restraint of disabled students in the classroom. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Check back later today...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 30, 2023: What do Texans think about expanding legal gambling?
Gambling has long been outlawed in Texas, but a proposal in the Texas Senate could lead to expanded gambling in the state. A new poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs looked at how Texans feel about the measure. Here are the stories on Texas...
KSAT 12
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape.
texasstandard.org
Disability advocates bring their wish list to the Capitol
Texans with disabilities are looking to the Legislature for new laws and funding they believe would improve their lives. Issues range from better pay for attendant care to reduced use of physical restraint of disabled students in the classroom. And like so many others at the Capitol, disability advocates have their eyes on the state’s $33 billion budget surplus.
texasstandard.org
‘Great uniter’: Gambling and sports legalization proposal has widespread support among Texas voters
Gambling has long been outlawed in Texas. That’s because the Texas Constitution prohibits “lotteries and gift enterprises,” except for charitable actives and state lotteries. But that could change. A proposed constitutional amendment, known as Senate Joint Resolution 17, would allow for expanded gambling in the state. That’s...
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
KENS 5
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
texasstandard.org
Texas heat-related deaths reached a two-decade high in 2022 amid extreme temperatures
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include data from the last three months of 2022. Heat-related deaths in Texas last year reached a new high for this century amid a sharp rise in migrant deaths and soaring temperatures enhanced by climate change, according to a Texas Tribune analysis of state data going back to 1999.
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?
The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."
texasstandard.org
Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?
Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
texasstandard.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. “Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of those or so,” she told the Texas Standard. As an apartment locator coming up on 3 1/2 years...
KTEN.com
Texas Democrats propose big teacher pay hike
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Democrats say they want to give teachers the biggest pay hike in state history. State Rep. James Talarico (D-District 50) said salaries for public school educators would increase by $15,000 a year under provisions of House Bill 1548. How? Talarico said the state should...
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
Abbott won't end health measures until Texas legislature codifies his mask bans and vaccine requirements into law
Governor Abbott is not keen on ending health measures that he placed Texas in during the hard Covid-19 period because he is waiting for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccine bans into law.
MySanAntonio
Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes
A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
