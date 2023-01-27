ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago foods you must eat

Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
CHICAGO, IL
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago

Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago/Memphis officials say video tape of murder of Tyre Nichols ‘horrific, shameful’

The 5 Black cops indicted on the murder of Tyre Nichols (Source: Memphis Police Department) The excessive and fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis policemen, since fired and indicted on a slew of serious charges, was called “horrific” and “savage” by Chicago and Memphis officials against a “defenseless, good, young Black man,” whose last words reminded them of George Floyd’s cry for his mother.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?

The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
preventionrd.com

Instant Pot Italian Beef

I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
CHICAGO, IL
