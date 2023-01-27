Read full article on original website
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The running...
Chicago Parking Spot 'Dibs' Spurs Fierce Social Media Debate
'People have lost their minds if they think this an acceptable dibs situation.'
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Teen shot after 'verbal altercation' in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 7900 block of S. Ashland Avenue when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation. The offender then shot the teen in the left...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago area women killed in mass shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Two women from the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting at a multimillion dollar home in a fancy neighborhood in Los Angeles, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified them as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, A woman from Arizona, Destiny Sims, 26, was also killed.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
Chicago/Memphis officials say video tape of murder of Tyre Nichols ‘horrific, shameful’
The 5 Black cops indicted on the murder of Tyre Nichols (Source: Memphis Police Department) The excessive and fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis policemen, since fired and indicted on a slew of serious charges, was called “horrific” and “savage” by Chicago and Memphis officials against a “defenseless, good, young Black man,” whose last words reminded them of George Floyd’s cry for his mother.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Chicago Public Radio
Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?
The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
