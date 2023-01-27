ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vsu.edu

VSU Statement on the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Tonight, we brace ourselves for the release of the video vividly chronicling the murder by cop of 28-year-old Tyre Nichols. Mr. Nichols was brutally beaten by members of the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department during a violent arrest following a traffic stop. He was hospitalized and died a few days later.
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy