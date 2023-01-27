Read full article on original website
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Valentine’s R&B And Comedy Show Coming To Tyler, TX
Time To Start Making Plans For Valentine's Day And We Got Something For You Whether You're With Your Valentine Or Trying To Find One!. "The Lover's Holiday" is quickly approaching and there's a big event coming up so you still got time to find your sweetheart but if you're single "by choice" then don't worry, this event for you too!
Wealth of Gems: Various stones, jewelry among items showcased at East Texas Gem and Mineral Society show
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend. The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table,” featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Museum unveils artwork to mark 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver's Tyler visit
In a corner off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler sits a modest building — but inside is full of the history of the city's Black community. “This place is a jewel of Tyler, Texas,” said Stanley Cofer, member of the committee advisory board of Texas African American Museum (TAAM).
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
New Tyler Legacy and Tyler High head football coaches re-unite
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Tyler High head football coach, Rashaun Woods, was in attendance during the appointment of the new Tyler Legacy head football coach , Beau Trahan, to re-unite with his old friend. “I know the guy, I know the quality of character that he has. When...
NobiliTea opening new location in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is regarding new stores opening in the Longview Mall and was originally produced in Nov. 2022. A popular tea store is expanding its footprint in East Texas. NobiliTea has announced they will open a new location in Longview. The store will...
Freezing rain likely in portions of East Texas
A shallow, cold air mass is settling in across the area. As rain falls in spots over the next several days, some of that will be in the form of freezing rain through Wednesday morning. Overview. We currently have a Winter Storm Warning for freezing rain in effect until 9...
7 Bedroom Custom Smart Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
If you have a big family and are looking for a beautiful piece of property to call home in Marshall, Texas this might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. It’s in a great location near Highway 31 near Elysian Fields school and in great condition seeing as how it was just built in 2020. It was a lot of fun looking at all of the pictures of this amazing home and property, there is so much to love about this place.
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements.
Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony
Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
Winter weather causing roads to be dangerous to drive on
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Freezing temperatures have arrived in East Texas and plan to stick around for the next few days. This winter weather has caused some dangerous areas on the roads. Henderson County Fire Marshall shared it’s important to be alert while driving. “Slow down, watch for the bridges, watch for ice you know […]
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
East Texas School Closings + Delays For Tuesday, January 31st
Portions of East Texas are under a WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Wednesday (February 1st). This is due to the fact that a winter storm is hitting East Texas with rain, freezing rain, some sleet and freezing drizzle. All of these things combined with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark could make for some treacherous driving conditions for parents, students and school bus drivers.
Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial has begun for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
