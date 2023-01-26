Read full article on original website
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
Pfizer, McDonald's fall in premarket, International Paper, UPS jump
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 31st January. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 3.0% after the pharma giant forecast a sharp drop in sales and earnings this year as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid slow. The company’s forecasts assume no sales of Paxlovid in China after March this year, when it loses its current government reimbursement privileges.
Spotify stock gains 10% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat
© Reuters. Spotify (SPOT) stock gains 7% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat. Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are trading approximately 10% higher in pre-open Tuesday after the audio streaming giant offered an upbeat forecast for this quarter. For its fourth quarter, Spotify reported a loss per...
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February
© Reuters ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February. ETH is currently trading hands at $1,571.66 after a 3.14% drop in price. The altcoin recently broke below a major bullish trendline. The crucial price point for ETH currently stands at $1,600. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
Pentair results beat expectations on strong demand for fresh water tech
(Reuters) - Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Plc, which provides water treatment technology, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, aided by strong demand for fresh water. Companies have been pressing into global demand for fresh water as worsening risks around scarcity of the resource has pushed policymakers and business leaders to...
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand. Terra Classic Community burns 210 million LUNC tokens to boost demand. Throughout the last day, the price of LUNC has ranged from $0.0001625 to $0.0001712. Indicators reveal that the market is approaching oversold territory. In an effort to reduce the...
EUR/USD Testing Moving Average
The EUR/USD sold off in the early morning hours and came close to reaching the moving average. While there will likely be buyers at the moving average, traders should be mindful that the market may be at the top of a developing trading range. This means that the pullback may not stop at the moving average.
EUR/USD Tests 1.0800 as Fed, ECB Take Center Stage
The EUR/USD pair trades slightly lower for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday despite growth data from the Eurozone coming better than expected as market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the central banks' meetings this week. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at the 1.0835 level,...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally. DOGE has broken away from the market and posted 24-hour gains. The meme coin has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders. Technical indicators suggest that DOGE’s price will continue to rise in the next 24 hours. The...
Coinbase Exec Says SBF Was Behind 2022’s stETH De-peg
© Reuters Coinbase Exec Says SBF Was Behind 2022’s stETH De-peg Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) director Conor Grogan believes Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda were behind 2022’s stETH de-peg. The de-peg is believed to have led to a bank run on Celsius last year. On-chain evidence published by Grogan indicates...
BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours. BTC is currently worth about $23,687.99 after a 2.03% increase in price. The market leader’s price is currently trading at the $23,900 resistance level. Technical indicators on BTC’s daily chart suggest that BTC’s price...
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits
© Reuters. Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits. Nigerian Central Bank pushes its citizens to digitalized cash. ATM withdrawals had daily limits of 20,000 NGN ($43.50) to 100,000 NGN ($217). This led to Bitcoin Premium hitting 60%, approximately $38,989. Nigeria’s central bank continues to encourage...
