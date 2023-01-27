ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Josh Gattis’ Miami tenure lasted all of one season.

The school announced Friday that it had fired Gattis. He served as Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2022 after joining from Michigan.

Gattis was hired by coach Mario Cristobal after Cristobal left Oregon to become Miami’s head coach. The Hurricanes went 5-7 in 2022 and finished two games worse than they did in 2021 under Manny Diaz.

The offense took a massive step back too. Miami scored 34 points per game in 2021 and scored just 23 a game in 2022. The Hurricanes also averaged just 5.3 yards per play after 6.2 yards per play in 2021.

QB Tyler Van Dyke had a promising freshman season in 2021 with nearly 3,000 yards and 25 TDs and just six interceptions in 10 games. He threw for just 1,835 yards in nine games in 2022 with 10 TDs and five interceptions.

Gattis’ future with the program was a source of speculation in recent weeks and his firing comes as little surprise. It also means that Miami is in the market for an offensive coordinator along with Michigan and Alabama. Coincidentally, those are Gattis’ previous two employers.

Gattis spent three seasons with the Wolverines before coming to Miami and won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in the country in 2021 as Michigan made the College Football Playoff.

Before his stint at Michigan, Gattis was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018. He came to Alabama after spending four seasons at Penn State.

The 2022 season is already a big one for Cristobal and the Hurricanes. He was hired from Oregon to help boost Miami back into the upper tier of college football. Instead, Miami ended the season with three losses in its final four games and lost those three contests to Florida State, Clemson and Pitt by a combined margin of 98 points.

According to Rivals' Canes Country, former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be a top candidate to replace Gattis. Arroyo worked with Cristobal at Oregon and was the Ducks' offensive coordinator in 2019 before becoming the Rebels' head coach.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

