ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran-burning protest

By JAN M. OLSEN, SUZAN FRASER
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IapFo_0kTRe41w00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Turkey summoned the Danish ambassador and accused Denmark of endorsing a “hate crime” after an anti-Islam activist on Friday burned two copies of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in a solitary protest in Copenhagen.

Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, had already infuriated Turkey by staging a Quran-burning protest in Sweden on Jan. 21. On Friday, he replicated the stunt in front of a mosque, as well as the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, and vowed to continue every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO.

Sweden and neighboring Finland are seeking to join the military alliance amid the war in Ukraine, in a historic departure from their non-aligned policies. But their accession requires approval from all NATO members, and Turkey has indicated it will block Sweden's bid — in part due to Paludan's initial stunt. Even before that, Ankara was pressing the two countries to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups it considers terrorists.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the Danish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry where Turkish officials “strongly condemned the permission given for this provocative act which clearly constitutes a hate crime.”

The ambassador was told that “Denmark’s attitude is unacceptable” and that Turkey expected that the permission be revoked, according to Anadolu.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry later issued a statement calling Paludan an “Islam-hating charlatan” and deploring the fact that he was allowed to stage the demonstration.

“Showing tolerance toward such heinous acts that offend the sensitivities of millions of people living in Europe threatens the practice of peaceful coexistence and provokes racist, xenophobic and anti-Muslim attacks,” the ministry said.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told Danish media that the incident would not change Denmark’s “good relationship” with Turkey, adding that Copenhagen intended to talk to Ankara about Denmark's laws upholding freedoms.

“Our task now is to talk to Turkey about how the conditions are in Denmark with our open democracy, and that there is a difference between Denmark as a country — and our people as such — and then about individual people who have strongly divergent views,” Løkke Rasmussen said.

After Paludan’s action in Sweden last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Stockholm not to expect support for its NATO bid. Turkey also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland’s membership.

On Friday, Paludan first burned a copy of the Muslim holy book outside a mosque in Copenhagen. Loud music blared from the mosque as he spoke, in an apparent attempt to drown his words.

“This mosque has no place in Denmark,” said Paludan in a live broadcast on his Facebook page, wearing a protective helmet and surrounded by riot police.

The activist, who has police protection, was then driven away in a police car.

Later, in front of the Turkish Embassy, Paludan said over a bullhorn: “Once he (Erdogan) has let Sweden into NATO, I promise that I will not burn the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy. Otherwise, I will do so every Friday at 2 p.m.”

A lawyer, Paludan established far-right parties in both Sweden and Denmark that have failed to win any seats in national, regional or municipal elections. In last year’s parliamentary election in Sweden, his party received just 156 votes nationwide.

On Friday, protests were held in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce Paludan’s protest in Sweden and a similar incident in the Netherlands.

The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, police stopped some demonstrators trying to march toward the Swedish Embassy.

Meanwhile, the United States issued a security warning, cautioning U.S. citizens in Turkey about possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship or places frequented by Westerners following the Quran-burning incidents.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
WGAU

US sanctions Myanmar groups ahead of coup anniversary

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar's military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country's civilian government. Six people and three organizations were designed for sanctions, including...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Slovakia's parliament sets early election for Sept 30

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country. Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council — two more than needed — voted in favor of the move that came a week after lawmakers amended the country's constitution to make it possible to hold early elections.
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
WGAU

French officials say 1.27 million protested pension reforms

PARIS — (AP) — An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against the government's key pension reform plans. The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round of strikes and protests...
WGAU

US reassures Kosovo it won't support Serb-majority ministate

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — The United States on Tuesday reassured Kosovars that it wouldn't support the creation of a Serb-majority ministate in Kosovo — like one in Bosnia — as Washington attempts to convince the country to accept a controversial association. The U.S. Embassy in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Experts seek investigation of Wagner Group, Mali forces

GENEVA — (AP) — Independent human rights experts working with the U.N. on Tuesday called for an investigation of possible abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by government forces in Mali and the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military contractor. More than a dozen experts, who...
WGAU

US blocks export license renewals for China's Huawei

BEIJING — (AP) — China's government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing "technology hegemony," as the United States has begun stepping up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking access to American suppliers. The Biden administration has stopped approving renewal of licenses to some U.S. companies that have...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Pakistan army: Boating accident death toll rises to 51

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — The death toll from a boating accident in a lake in northwest Pakistan over the weekend reached 51, the military said Tuesday. The wooden boat was carrying children and teachers from a seminary on a picnic. Police on Sunday said at least 10...
WGAU

Calls for independent probe into Rwandan journalist's death

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the death of a Rwanda-based journalist, saying the official explanation lacked backing evidence. Investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali had previously expressed fears for his life and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy