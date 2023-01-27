Read full article on original website
Bryant Friar
4d ago
Multiple incidents from edible CBD gummy’s sending people to the hospital. Thought it was more because they would eat the whole thing when a serving was like 1/6th of 1 gummy.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Police release statement about former Mississippi deputy found bound, shot outside church hundreds of mile from home
The story surrounding a former deputy and resident of Vicksburg who was found shot and bound near a church several hundred miles away in Gulfport, unfolded last week. The Vicksburg Police Department released its first statement about the Mike Ouzts case to The Post on Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Mike...
3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard
PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
WLOX
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
Rouses Markets Opening New Biloxi, Ms Location
Rouses Markets has announced they're getting set to open a new location in Biloxi, Mississippi. Great news for those of us who love to spend time in Biloxi.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
wxxv25.com
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
biloxinewsevents.com
We won a jackpot!! Beau Rivage Biloxi Mississippi!
Next stop along the way on our road trip was Biloxi Mississippi. We had a comped room and some free play at the Beau Rivage so …
WDAM-TV
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WDSU
Flood Watch on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is a WDSU Impact Day. There is a locally heavy rain risk and low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm across our area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS, until 6 a.m. Monday. The risk of severe...
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
Comments / 4