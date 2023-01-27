ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Bryant Friar
4d ago

Multiple incidents from edible CBD gummy’s sending people to the hospital. Thought it was more because they would eat the whole thing when a serving was like 1/6th of 1 gummy.

WKRG News 5

3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard

PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –  The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after  receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court

Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDSU

Flood Watch on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is a WDSU Impact Day. There is a locally heavy rain risk and low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm across our area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS, until 6 a.m. Monday. The risk of severe...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL

