How retirement is keeping both Eli and Peyton Manning busy

By Analisa Novak
 4 days ago

Quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning talk about fatherhood and "Manningcasts" 05:52

Over the years, football fans have gotten to know Eli and Peyton Manning. The Manning brothers played in the NFL for a combined 34 years, quarterbacking some of the best teams in the league.

Both of them racked up some of the NFL's top awards including a couple of Super Bowl trophies, MVP awards and Pro Bowl trophies.

Peyton announced his retirement after 18 seasons in 2016 and Eli announced his retirement after 16 seasons in 2020.

Since then, America has welcomed the Manning brothers back into their homes on Monday night as the two co-hosts of ESPN's "ManningCast."

It's been a hit with fans and has put the brothers on the same team for once.

During the broadcast, the brothers watch a live Monday Night Football game, commenting and analyzing certain plays. The two also welcome guest commentators and occasionally do a little ribbing with one another.

"I didn't know a job existed where I could sit on my own couch, watch football and make fun of my brother, but I'm happy it does," Eli said.

"It's conversations, taking shots at each other and analyzing certain plays that, you know, the people sitting around us might, you know, think it's pretty interesting," Peyton added.

The two have also been tapped as head coaches for the AFC and NFC teams at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games—giving the two a chance to show their coaching skills, with one emerging with coveted bragging rights.

"To see the best players in the world playing in a flag football game coached by a couple of, you know, has-been quarterbacks, I think it's going to be fun," Peyton said.

Their untraditional life after retirement has kept the two busy but has ensured time for what means the most to their life—family.

"That's kind of the priority number one, you know, for me and I think for Eli as well. This allows us to do that to be present in our kids' lives," Peyton said.

CBS News

CBS News

