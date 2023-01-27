ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Who is Jeff Zients, the next White House chief of staff?

By Kathryn Watson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434ve9_0kTRXsxQ00

President Biden formally announced Friday that Jeff Zients, the former White House COVID-19 czar, will replace Ron Klain as chief of staff.

In a lengthy statement, Mr. Biden praised Klain for his tireless work, and said he is "confident that Jeff will continue Ron's example of smart, steady leadership, as we continue to work hard every day for the people we were sent here to serve."

CBS News had already reported that Zients would replace Klain. Klain has been Mr. Biden's chief of staff since day one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT2x6_0kTRXsxQ00
Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator, left, wears a protective mask while listening as President Joe Biden on April 21, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president said the White House will host an official transition event next week to thank Klain and to welcome Zients back to the White House as chief of staff.

So who is Jeff Zients?

Mr. Biden has described Zients as an "expert manager," which is why the president brought him on to handle the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He does have more business experience than Klain, something that could benefit the president as he heads into the second half of his term. Zients left his position as COVID-19 coordinator last year.

"He's a great implementer, he's great with operations and he's also an amazing human being, which I think should matter as well," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before any announcement was made.

He has extensive private sector experience

Zients' background is in management consulting and business leadership, and he's spent about two decades in the private sector. Zients worked at the consulting firm Bain & Company, and served as CEO and chairman of the The Advisory Board Company. He also served on the boards of Facebook, Children's National Medical Center and Sirius XM Radio, according to his Obama-era biography.

Zients also co-founded The Urban Alliance Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with companies to provide young people from low-income families with paid internships, mentors and job training.

A D.C.-specific claim to fame is that Zients is an original investor in and co-owner of the popular local chain, Call Your Mother Deli. Mr. Biden has visited the Georgetown location as president.

In 2002, when he was 35, Zients landed on Fortune magazine's list of the 40 richest Americans under 40. The magazine at the time estimated his wealth was $149 million.

He worked for the Obama administration

Zients' first government job was in 2009, when he was made chief performance officer for the Office of Management and Budget for the Obama administration. He went on to serve as the director of the National Economic Council and assistant to Obama for economic policy.

Zients also dealt with the aftermath of the failures Healthcare.gov, after the Affordable Care Act website imploded shortly after launching .

"When I ran for office, I promised to make government work for the American people," Mr. Biden said in his Friday statement. "That's what Jeff does. A big task ahead is now implementing the laws we've gotten passed efficiently and fairly."

He grew up in D.C.

Zients was born and raised in Washington, D.C., attended the all-boys St. Albans private school in the city. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Duke University.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump Claims She ‘Fought Like Hell’ to Convince Donald Trump to Stop Jan. 6 Insurrection

Two years have passed since the insurrection on the Capitol, but the transcripts released by the House select committee are still shedding new light on the horrific events. The most recent report not only shows how much influence Ivanka Trump had over her dad, Donald Trump but also how helpless she and the rest of the White House team were in getting the former president to do the right thing.
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
Jameson Steward

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report

Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

CBS News

596K+
Followers
79K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy