UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
Best Things to Do in Midland, Texas
Places to visit in Midland, TX. There are plenty of things to do in Midland that could keep you busy. Plus, Midland has a lot of charming and exciting spots throughout the city. You could look at local events and decide to go there on a given evening, or you could pick an area of town and explore it. Don’t be afraid to talk to people, either—that’s always been the best way to find things to do anywhere.
City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week. The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
Chef Alejandro to warm bellies and souls with free soup starting Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curb Side Bistro chef Alejandro and his team are once again stepping in to help the community amid a cold front that shuttered multiple businesses and food pantries on Monday. “What better way to warm up the soul than with some soup,” Chef said in a Facebook post this afternoon announcing free […]
Jesus House to serve lunch Monday as winter weather moves in
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- As winter weather moved into the Basin Monday, area food pantries announced closures aimed at keeping volunteers and patrons safe. Odessa Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals to homebound clients. Additionally, both the Midland and Odessa West Texas Food Bank campuses will remain closed Monday. However, Jesus House HIS Kitchen […]
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Andrews ISD, Midland College closed Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple school districts across the Basin have opted to close Tuesday after evaluating road conditions. Midland ISD, Andrews ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Midland College will be closed January 31, 2023. Districts will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day and decisions regarding closures or delays for Wednesday will be made at […]
DPS update on crashes in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
OPD investigating propane theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera […]
West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
Odessa Police investigating multiple crashes on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 (all between West Loop 338 & West County Road). Please avoid traveling on IH-20 if possible and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD would like to remind drivers to continue being careful if traveling this...
Midland mayor provides Hogan Park update, says vote proves city council is not united on key issues
MIDLAND, Texas — Last week, the Midland City Council made the decision to move on from the Quality of Place Conservancy in the Hogan Park project. Midland Mayor Lori Blong held a press conference Monday afternoon at Midland City Hall to address it once more in order to accept the reality of the situation and move forward.
MPD still searching for family of found child
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday. According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate; he’s believed to be between the […]
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua who is between 12 and 14 years old. His former family says he's super sweet and calm natured. He does well walking on a leash...
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
OPD responds to 30 crashes Monday, offers tips for winter driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. The Texas […]
Couple accused of stealing $800 in clothing from area business
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 13, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Main Street Market at 5934 W Interstate 20 and filled a large white bag with clothing, […]
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
Correction: Andrews ISD has not made a decision regarding closure or delay for Tuesday
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CORRECTION: Earlier this evening in a broadcast on ABC Big 2 News, we incorrectly reported that Andrews ISD will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. That information was not correct, and we apologize for any confusion. The District said officials are still closely monitoring the weather and have not yet reached a […]
