US News and World Report
Greece's Main Opposition Party to Abstain From Votes in Parliament
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's main opposition Syriza party said on Tuesday it would abstain from any parliamentary votes until a national election is held, in protest over the conservative government's handling of a phone tapping scandal. Alexis Tsipras, the firebrand leader of the leftist party, announced his decision days after...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
US News and World Report
Israel Seals Home of Palestinian Synagogue Shooter as Netanyahu Vows Crackdown
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to...
US News and World Report
Crimea Will Never Again Be Part of Ukraine - Croatian President
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, will never again be part of Ukraine, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday in remarks detailing his objection to Zagreb providing military aid to Kyiv. In December, Croatian lawmakers rejected a proposal that the country join...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Cabinet Decisions in Response to Weekend Terror Attacks
In response to the Neve Yaakov terror attack on Friday, in which 7 people were murdered outside a synagogue, including a 14-year-old boy, the Israeli cabinet made a number of decisions on Saturday night that will be implemented in response:. 1. The home of the terrorist who carried out the...
US News and World Report
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Talks to IMF in Bid to Unlock $7 Billion Bailout
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday held a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $7 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the finance ministry said,...
Tunisian voters spurn elections seen as a test for their troubled democracy
Voters in Tunisia have shunned parliamentary elections seen as an important test for their president and for their country's teetering democracy.
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Saturday criticized the country's ruling party as a "dictatorial regime" after being forced by prosecutors to answer questions over corruption allegations.
US News and World Report
Few Sanctioned Russian Oligarchs Disclose UK Property, Despite New Law
LONDON (Reuters) -Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Britain trumpeted new legislation requiring property-ownership disclosure aimed at cracking down on Russian oligarchs and corrupt elites laundering illicit wealth. Foreign companies holding UK property have until the end of Tuesday to identify their “beneficial owners” in a new public...
US News and World Report
Suicide Bomber Kills 59 in Pakistan Mosque Used by Police
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) -A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, killing 59 people, including 27 police officials, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police. The attacker appeared to have passed through several barricades manned by...
US News and World Report
British Tanks to Arrive on Ukraine's Front Lines 'This Side of Summer' - Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine will be on the front line before summer, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, without giving an exact timetable. Asked in parliament when the 14 Challenger tanks it has agreed to supply would be deployed onto the battlefield, Wallace said: "It'll be this side of the summer, or May - it'll be probably towards Easter time."
