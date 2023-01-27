Troubles in Dallas? – Luka Doncic leaves the game early with left ankle sprain

There's still no timetable for Doncic's return after he suffered a twisted ankle in a 99-95 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic © Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Young Slovenian star Luka Doncic worried all Dallas Mavericks fans when he sprained his left ankle at the beginning of last night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic tried to drive to the basket in his distinctive manner when he got cut off by Cam Johnson. Luka then tried to maneuver his way out of the sticky situation with the spin but stepped right on Mikal Bridge’s foot and awkwardly rolled his left ankle. The 23-year-old was in obvious discomfort while he was limping to the Mavs locker room.

Fantastic season for Doncic

Doncic had one rebound and missed two shots in three minutes on the floor; the first scoreless performance of Luka's NBA career.

Entering Thursday’s game versus Phoenix, Doncic averaged league-best 33.8 points, paired with impressive 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, while being the driving force for the mediocre Dallas Mavericks. Furthermore, earlier that, night Doncic was named as a starter for the 2023 All-Star Game—the fourth All-Star selection in the first five seasons of his career.

Luka is playing at a high level this season and is among the main candidates to win the MVP award, especially if he continues to put up phenomenal numbers, so this injury comes as a big concern for all Dallas fans.

No timetable for return

Doncic has had his fair share of ankle injuries throughout his career, so it is almost certain Mavs will be extra cautious with his return date.

It is still unclear how long Doncic will be sidelined, but as reported by TNT's Chris Haynes, he underwent an X-ray, which came back negative. Doncic has not missed a game this season due to injury, as all his absences were related to rest and load management.

Mavericks’ coach Jason Kidd has given optimistic insight about the severity of Luka's injury, without going into details.

“He looked good. He looked fine,” Kidd said via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News . “But we’ll see as we go forward here. We’ll have probably more information once we get to Utah.”

Dallas managed to beat the Suns without their superstar player, but they are currently 26-24 with a poor 3-7 record in their last ten outings. They will play their next game on Saturday on the road gainst the Utah Jazz.