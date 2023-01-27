3D printing in healthcare market size was valued at $1,036.58 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030. Additive manufacturing, alternately known as 3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital 3D design data through a computer aided design (CAD) package. The global 3D printing in healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Furthermore, the customizations offered by this technology, increase in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. In addition, the utilization of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.

