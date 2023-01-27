Read full article on original website
Starch Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth US$D 548.29 Mn by 2027 says, The Insight Partners
According to our new market research study on “Starch Softgel Capsules Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Application and Distribution Channel,“ the market is expected to reach US$ 548.29 million by 2027 from US$ 382.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
Air Conditioners Market Worth $231.3 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Air Conditioners Market by Type (Window, Split, Variable Refrigerant Flow, Centralized/Ducted), Tonnage, Technology (Inverter & Non-Inverter), Rating, End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2029’. According to this latest publication from...
Dental Practice Management Software Market Worth $ 3.11 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based); Application (Patient Communication {E-prescription, Monitoring, Appointment Booking, Other Patient Communication}, Invoice/Billing, Insurance Management, Other Applications; End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals)—Global Forecast to 2029’.
India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50% from 2022 to 2030
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Concussion Market to Reach US$ 9,272.03 million by 2028 at 3.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Concussion Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 7,211.89 million in 2021 to US$ 9,272.03 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021–2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. Rising road accidents and sports injuries and the easy availability of concussion therapies are driving the market. However, the challenges and lack of awareness associated with concussion treatment hampers the market growth.
Chronic Cough Market Size Worth US$D 5,430.0 Mn by 2027 says, The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners new market research study titled Chronic Cough Market Global Analysis and forecast by Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel, the global chronic cough market is expected to reachUS$ 9,854.8 million by 2027 from US$ 5,430.0 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global chronic cough market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.
Digital Identity Management Solutions Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why this Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 15.4% to reach $70.8 Billion by 2030
In recent years, digital identity management solutions have been widely adopted across many industries, and the IT & telecommunications industry is no exception. Enterprises in the IT & telecom industry have significantly increased the deployment of digital identity management solutions for fraud prevention, user authentication, and data security. Different biometric solutions are used for customer authentication and fraud prevention in the telecommunications and information technology industries. Furthermore, digital identity management solutions are leveraged for employee attendance, identity validation, and authentication applications and ensure data accuracy & security.
Surgical Boom Market Predicted to Reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027
Surgical Boom Market is expected to reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027 from US$ 252.08 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global surgical boom market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, and the benefits of surgical booms such as flexibility, enhanced safety, and mobility. However, the troublesome functioning of surgical booms in hybrid operating rooms restricts market growth.
Medical Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 68.8 Billion by 2030 with Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges
Medical imaging refers to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat medical conditions. What is the market size of medical / diagnostic imaging?. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical/diagnostic imaging market garnered $38.5...
3D Printing in Healthcare Market Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 20.10%
3D printing in healthcare market size was valued at $1,036.58 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030. Additive manufacturing, alternately known as 3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital 3D design data through a computer aided design (CAD) package. The global 3D printing in healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Furthermore, the customizations offered by this technology, increase in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. In addition, the utilization of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.
Weight Loss Diet Products Market Key Developments Explained By Key Players Nestle S.A. (Optifast), Medifast, Inc., Robard Corporation
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Weight Loss Diet Products Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Weight Loss Diet Products Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Revenue to Cross USD 163,410.59 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 113,418.08 thousand in 2021 to US$ 163,410.59 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players and their developments in the market.
Sports Nutrition Market exhibiting a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030)
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Sports Nutrition Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
United States Ultrasound Device Market will be USD 3.06 Billion by 2027
According to Renub Research latest report “United States Ultrasound Device Market, Size, forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Company Analysis” United States Ultrasound Device Market is estimated to reach US$ 3.06 Billion by 2027. Ultrasound devices comprises of a computer console, video monitor and an attached transducer. The ultrasound devices help identify the causes of pain, swelling and infection in the body’s internal organs and to study an unborn child (foetus) in pregnant women. It also assistsin the process of biopsies, identifying heart conditions, and assessing damage after a heart attack. According to Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.
Professional Dental Care Market – Product innovation and new product launches With Major Key Players Procter and Gamble Company, Young Innovation, Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Professional Dental Care Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Professional Dental Care Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Neurodiagnostics Market To Surge USD 12.9 Billion with Growing CAGR of 7.0% by 2030
Neurodiagnostics is the field of medicine concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of disorders related to the nervous system, through the use of various medical imaging techniques and electrophysiological tests. It helps in evaluating the functions and structures of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Allied Market Research Analyst have...
MENA Nutraceuticals Market to Grow US$ 21,048.3 Million with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2030 | Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A.
Nutraceuticals are items that are both nutritional and medicinal in nature. A nutraceutical product is a chemical that offers physiological benefits or helps protect against chronic illness. Nutraceuticals is used to enhance health, delay the effects of aging, prevent chronic illnesses, prolong life, and preserve the function and structure of the body. The market now is predicted to grow because to the numerous uses of nutraceuticals mainly in the food and beverage and medical industries. Furthermore, factors such as rising demand for nutraceuticals with added health advantages are likely to have an influence on the expansion of the MENA nutraceuticals market.
Sterile Medical Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 91 Bn by 2030 | Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Sterile Medical Packaging Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Bacterial Cell Culture Market Size is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2031
Bacterial culture is a process of growing bacteria and to duplicate them in a culture media, in a controlled laboratory environment. Bacterial cell culture technology has different applications such as food testing, water testing, biopharmaceuticals, and disease diagnosis. There has been witnessed a rise in the utilization of the technique by research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, and academic institutions which is resulting into increased revenue generation of the bacterial cell culture market.
Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends Analysis, Growth Outlook, Key Insights, Size Value by 2027
Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Report: by Component (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Medication Assistance, Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance), End-user (Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others) and Region – Forecast till 2027. The Healthcare Chatbots Market will obtain a USD 543.65 million and a CAGR of 19.5 %...
