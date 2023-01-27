ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Greensboro launches education-based esports league for high schoolers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro is accepting schools to register for a new esport league for high schoolers. UNCG is accepting schools to register for a new esports league for high schoolers. The UNCG Scholastic Esports Alliance will combine competitive gaming with STEM and other curriculum-focused classes. All North Carolina...
