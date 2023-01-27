Read full article on original website
Omg if anyone laid a hand on my child they'd be very sorry!!!! It's sad u can't trust anyone. I understand that you get frustrated but you gotta control yourself.
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
Teen Fatally Stabs Mother's BF During Alleged Assault In Fairfax County Apartment: Police
A man was stabbed to death and his girlfriend’s teenage son is in custody following a late-night incident in Fairfax County, police said.Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, when the teen cal…
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
WTOP
Life in prison for Fauquier teen for Valentine’s Day murders of mother and brother
Levi Norwood has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murders of his mother and 6-year-old brother in Fauquier County, Virginia. In August, Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
Fairfax County boy says he stabbed mother’s boyfriend who was hitting her; man dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County Sunday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her. When officers got […]
WJLA
Endangered 17-year-old mother, 9-month-old missing; last seen in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old and her 9-month-old son who were last seen in Falls Church, according to information from the department. An alert was issued around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, who was last seen on Monday...
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy
A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
fredericksburg.today
Armed robbery in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a business in South Stafford Sunday night. About 8:30pm deputies responded to the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road for a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun and took cash from the business. The clerk was shoved during the incident, but not injured.
Inside Nova
Dumfries man sentenced to 30 years in multiple fentanyl overdoses, one fatal
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal. According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed...
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
NBC Washington
‘Agonizing': Grandmother Speaks After Mass Shooting Shatters Family in Dumfries
A family is trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after police say a man shot his teenage girlfriend and four of her relatives in Dumfries, Virginia, on Jan. 4. One of the victims, 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward, was killed. Before noon on that day, Prince William...
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
fredericksburg.today
City Police investigating reported attempted abduction
The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a ten-year-old juvenile from the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex. Friday afternoon at about 4:15 pm, the victim was walking near the leasing office. An adult male got out of his parked vehicle and engaged in conversation with the juvenile before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back. The victim was able to escape and ran home. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
fredericksburg.today
Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
WHSV
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
Comments / 3