Dumfries, VA

Comments / 3

osuzieq
3d ago

Omg if anyone laid a hand on my child they'd be very sorry!!!! It's sad u can't trust anyone. I understand that you get frustrated but you gotta control yourself.

WUSA9

Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested

CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
CULPEPER, VA
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Armed robbery in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a business in South Stafford Sunday night. About 8:30pm deputies responded to the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road for a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun and took cash from the business. The clerk was shoved during the incident, but not injured.
STAFFORD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

City Police investigating reported attempted abduction

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a ten-year-old juvenile from the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex. Friday afternoon at about 4:15 pm, the victim was walking near the leasing office. An adult male got out of his parked vehicle and engaged in conversation with the juvenile before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back. The victim was able to escape and ran home. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
STAFFORD, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
WHSV

SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

