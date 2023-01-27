ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mainebiz.biz

Budding trail blazers invited to Lewiston for next Roux Institute Start Summit

To find new entrepreneurial talent across Maine, Northeastern University Roux Institute is going back on the road with one-day gatherings called "Start Summit.” This year’s series will kick off in Lewiston. Billed as fun and interactive team events, the summits let participants experience what it’s like to build...
LEWISTON, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Portland IT provider names new hire, promotions in strategic leadership moves

Logically, a managed security and IT service provider, announced its new chief revenue officer and other leadership changes. CRO Steve Rivera most recently led sales and marketing at CynergisTek, a cybersecurity consulting firm headquartered in Texas. "It is an honor to join the Logically team," said Rivera. "I am deeply...
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?

In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Harbor Theater, a success story, as many cinemas close

Following last week’s announcement that Regal Theaters are closing nationwide, including the multiplex in nearby Brunswick, many people may wonder if online streaming is going to become their only option for film entertainment. The good news, locally, is that the Harbor Theater is thriving, and there are several very good reasons why.
BOOTHBAY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Standish teen pulls 100-pound sled 30 miles to raise awareness for veterans' issues

A Standish teen raised awareness for veterans' issues on Saturday by pulling a 100-pound sled from East End Beach in Portland all the way to Sebago Lake on his own. Sixteen-year-old Xavier Freebairn-Lopes pulled the sled of ice fishing gear as part of his Eagle Scout project called Operation Ice Eagle, which will see him and his father build a handicapped-accessible ice fishing shelter for disabled veterans. The gear is intended for the veterans to enjoy the lake.
STANDISH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Livermore Falls solar project to power five public schools

A $15.2 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help fund a first-in-Maine solar project in Livermore Falls that will provide solar energy to offset power needs at five public schools. The 14,040-panel array is expected to produce 6,478,200 kilowatt hours annually at Souther Farms in the Androscoggin...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME

